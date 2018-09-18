Olympian Daiya Seto Tries Out Triathlon

Daiya Seto of Japan is having a year of firsts. The 2016 Olympic bronze medalist from Japan and his wife welcomed the birth of their first child, a daughter, in June. Later this summer he became the first Japanese swimmer since the 1970s to successfully defend a 200m fly title at the Asian Games. And, just this week, 24-year-old Seto competed in his very first triathlon.
Said the fly and IM specialist of the event, which took place on Sunday, September 16th, “I tried my first triathlon in my life! ! It was very frightening but it was fun! It was nice to be on a really fun competition! Those who participated in the competition, everyone involved in the tournament really thank you! And finally, thanks so much! (Google Translate)
Results were not available at the time of publishing.
人生初のトライアスロンに挑戦して来ました！！
すごくキツかったけど楽しかったです！
本当に楽しい大会に出れてよかったです！
大会に出場された方々、大会関係者の皆様本当にお疲れ様さまでした！そしてありがとうございました！またお邪魔させてください！ pic.twitter.com/21ptfM0rzN
— 瀬戸大也 (@daiya_seto) September 16, 2018
View this post on Instagram
人生初のトライアスロンに挑戦して来ました！！ 今回出させてもらったのは九十九里のトライアスロンです🏊♂️🚴♂️🏃♂️ すごくキツかったけど楽しかったです！ 競泳とはキツさが違う！！ランで最初両太もも攣ったけどなんとか回復してしっかり完走することができました🏁 大会に向かうに当たって沢山の人にサポートして頂いただきました🙏 トレーニングの一環として出場してみて自分の足腰の弱さを改めて感じられました。伸び代ですね。笑 またトライアスロンを競技されている方の凄さが身に染みて感じました！！ バイクもランもどんどん抜かされました笑 本当に楽しい大会に出れてよかったです！ 大会に出場された方々、大会関係者の皆様本当にお疲れ様さまでした！そしてありがとうございました！またお邪魔させてください😆 #トライアスロン #triathlon #九十九里 #99T #swim #bike #run #挑戦 #roadtotokyo2020 #ana #jss #ajinomoto #teamvisa #visa #specialized #スペシャライズド #huub #arena #descente #garmin
Along with his 200m fly gold in Jakarta, Seto claimed the top prize in the men’s 400m IM, beating out domestic rival Kosuke Hagino. Look for Seto to be in the pool next month, vying for a spot on his nation’s Short Course World Championships roster.
Was he first to finish the swimming part?