Olympian Daiya Seto Tries Out Triathlon

Daiya Seto of Japan is having a year of firsts. The 2016 Olympic bronze medalist from Japan and his wife welcomed the birth of their first child, a daughter, in June. Later this summer he became the first Japanese swimmer since the 1970s to successfully defend a 200m fly title at the Asian Games. And, just this week, 24-year-old Seto competed in his very first triathlon.

Said the fly and IM specialist of the event, which took place on Sunday, September 16th, “I tried my first triathlon in my life! ! It was very frightening but it was fun! It was nice to be on a really fun competition! Those who participated in the competition, everyone involved in the tournament really thank you! And finally, thanks so much! (Google Translate)

Results were not available at the time of publishing.

Along with his 200m fly gold in Jakarta, Seto claimed the top prize in the men’s 400m IM, beating out domestic rival Kosuke Hagino. Look for Seto to be in the pool next month, vying for a spot on his nation’s Short Course World Championships roster.

Markster

Was he first to finish the swimming part?

