NCAP’s Brooke Travis Makes Verbal Commitment to Virginia Tech

Brooke Travis, a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from Newark, Delaware, has announced her verbal commitment to Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University for 2019-20. She will join fellow commits Ashley Worden, Erin Quinn, Grace Cutrell, Morgan Miller, Rose Pouch, and Shelby Raber in the class of 2023 after taking a gap year in 2018-19.

“Super excited to announce my verbal commitment to Virginia Tech! Thank you to everyone that has helped get me to this point and make this opportunity possible. Can’t wait to be a Hokie!!”

Travis swims under coach Bruce Gemmell at Nation’s Capital Swim Club. She was named to the 2018-19 National Junior Team in open water for her performance in the 10K at Open Water Nationals where she placed 15th overall in the open 10K race (1:57:27.03), and took 9th in the 5K (1:00:20.68).

Travis is equally as impressive in the pool. She had an outstanding junior year of high school, dropping significant amounts of time in her top events. This summer she went lifetime bests in the 200/400/800/1500 free and 200 back at Summer Junior Nationals, finishing 8th in the 1500, 12th in the 800, 18th in the 400 free, and 19th in the 200 back. Earlier in the summer she improved her PBs in the 100 free, 100 back, and 200/400 IM.

In SCY, most of her best times (200/500/1000/1650 free, 200 back, and 400 IM) came in December at the 2017 NCAP Invitational.

At VT Travis will overlap one year with Grace Kowal, Eleanor Matheson, and Chloe Hicks, the H2Okies’ top scorers in the 500 and 1650 freestyle events at 2018 ACC Championships.

Travis is also the older sister of U.S. Open Water National Team swimmer Chase Travis, who represented the U.S. at Pan Pacs last month.

Short Course Progression 2017 2018 500 free 4:53.56 4:50.46 1000 free 9:58.15 9:52.41 1650 free 16:40.74 16:21.36 200 IM 2:09.15 2:04.78 400 IM 4:27.41 4:20.45 Long Course Progression 2017 2018 200 free 2:09.68 2:04.36 400 free 4:24.97 4:18.65 800 free 8:57.90 8:54.95 1500 free 17:04.42 16:53.49 200 back 2:19.68 2:16.33 200 IM 2:26.63 2:22.13 400 IM 5:06.68 4:56.76