Florida State Hires Nick Zorn as New Assistant Coach

Florida State has announced the addition of Nick Zorn as an assistant swimming coach for the Seminoles. He fills the spot left by the departure of former diving assistant coach Anne Olson on the Seminoles’ staff.

Zorn spent the last two seasons as a volunteer assistant at Alabama, working with the sprinters in 2016-2017 and the breaststroke group in 2017-2018. That includes breaststroker Justine MacFarlane, who finished 16th at NCAAs in 2018 in the 100 breaststroke. He also led the team’s summer dryland training program.

Zorn’s coaching career began at the Delta Aquatic Club, which he helped coach during his senior season at NCAA Division II school Delta State University. There he was a 6-time NSISC conference champion, including in the 100 free individually as a senior in 2015-2016. That year, he also won his first career All-America honor as part of Delta State’s 5th-place finishing 200 free relay at NCAAs.

When Neal Studd took over as the new head coach at Florida State for the 2016-2017 season, the team had 55 swimmers and 10 divers, making their swimming athletes-per-coach ratio 13.75-to-1 for swimming and 5-to-1 for diving. For the 2018-2019 season, the team currently lists 65 swimmers (with most of that growth being on the women’s side) and just 7 divers. The addition of a 5th swimming coach in place of a diving assistant makes those ratios 13-to-1 for swimming and 7-to-1 for diving.

Zorn joins Emma Svensson, Ozzie Quevedo, and Dan Carrington as swimming assistants on the Florida State staff.

Last season, Florida State’s women finished 8th out of 12 teams at the ACC Championships, while the men were 5th out of 12 teams. For the men, 195 out of 828.5 of their points (23.5% were scored by divers, while for the women, 137 of their 578.5 points (23.7%) were scored by divers, including senior ACC Champion Blair Mulka.