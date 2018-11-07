SwimSwam Pulse: 66% Predict More Hangzhou Medals For Dressel Than Andrew

SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can cast your vote in our newest poll on the SwimSwam homepage, about halfway down the page on the right side, or you can find the poll embedded at the bottom of this post.

Our most recent poll asked SwimSwam readers which American will win more medals at Short Course Worlds:

RESULTS

Question: Who will win more medals at 2018 Short Course Worlds?



Two thirds of voters predicted that Caeleb Dressel will win more medals at 2018 Short Course Worlds than Michael Andrew.

The top two American sprinters this year, both should be in line for major medal hauls. Andrew has more individual opportunities, with entries in five events: the 50s of free, breast and fly, the 100 breast and 100 IM. Andrew is the defending short course world champ in the 100 IM, not to mention the Pan Pacs champ in the 50 free. On the other hand, he faces still competition in most of his events. Brazil’s Nicholas Santos broke a world record in the short course 50 fly just last month, while Dressel is a short course monster in the sprint frees and the breaststrokes should be pretty hotly-contested.

Dressel has four individual entries: 50/100 free and 50/100 fly. He’s the 2017 long course world champ in three of the four (all but the 50 fly) and has been light years ahead of the best swimmers in history in short course yards. On the other hand, Dressel has never logged a swim in short course meters, and it’s tough to predict how his times will transfer over (though considering how good his personal bests are in both short course yards and long course meters, it’s a good bet he’ll be similarly outstanding in short course meters). Maybe the bigger concern with Dressel is what kind of shape he’ll be in: he struggled this summer after a motorcycle accident caused him to miss training time and limited his effectiveness at Pan Pacs. Dressel also trains with coach Gregg Troy, who is well-known for brutal training cycles. Dressel’s performances could depend entirely on how much Troy is willing to rest his star sprinter for short course worlds.

Both men should have similar relay opportunities, with a slight advantage to Dressel. Dressel should likely man the free or fly spots on both men’s medleys. Andrew should take the breast or free spots. Same goes for the mixed medley, where both are likely to compete either prelims or finals. Both are near locks for the 4×50 free relays, both men’s and mixed-gender. Dressel should be on the 4×100 free relay, with a chance to swim the 4×200 free relay, and Andrew is unlikely to be on either of those teams.

Here’s a look at each swimmer’s individual entries and where they’ll meet head-to-head:

Head-to-Head:

50 free

50 fly

Andrew Only:

50 breast

100 breast

100 IM

Dressel Only:

100 free

100 fly

