Ryan Peterson Sends Verbal Commitment to USC Trojans

Denver, Colorado’s Ryan Peterson has verbally committed to swim for the University of Southern California next fall. Andy Lee, David Mertz, Ivan Puskovitch, Jack Kirby, Max Saunders, and Trent Martinez have also made verbal commitments to the Trojans’ class of 2023.

“I am absolutely thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to swim at the University of Southern California next Fall. I have been a Trojan fan for life and am honored to have the opportunity to be a student-athlete at USC. I want to acknowledge and thank my family, teammates, friends and coaches for their support over the years. They have prepared me to compete in the pool and in the classroom at USC! Fight On.”

Peterson is a versatile athlete who excels in IM, breast and free. In his prep swimming career, the Wheat Ridge High School junior has won Colorado 4A state titles in both the 200 IM and 200 free. As a sophomore he claimed the 200 IM crown (1:53.01) and placed 5th in the 100 free (46.69); last season he won the 200 free (1:39.58) and finished 3rd in the 100 free (45.66). He also anchored the 11th-place 200 free relay (20.50) and the 8th-place 400 free relay (46.95).

Peterson swims year-round for the University of Denver Hilltoppers. After 2018 high school season he had a strong showing at Super Sectionals in March, going best times in the 50/100/200 free, 100/200 breast, and 200 IM. He made A finals in all 6 events. This summer he competed in the 100/200 free, 100 breast, and 200 IM at Summer Junior Nationals and earned PBs in the 50/100/200 free and 200 IM.

Top SCY times:

200 IM – 1:50.02

200 free – 1:39.14

100 free – 45.32

50 free – 03

200 breast – 2:05.82

100 breast – 57.46