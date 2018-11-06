Flyer Drake Stallworth Verbally Commits to Auburn

Drake Stallworth of Fishers, Indiana has announced his verbal commitment to Auburn University. He will join fellow class of 2023 commits Aidan Stoffle, Christian Sztolcman, Daniel Berlitz, Davis Edwards, Grady Wheeler, Jack Armstrong, Lleyton Smith, Niklas Eberly, and Tyler Babinec in the fall of 2019.

“I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to Auburn University! When I visited the campus and met the coaching staff, I immediately knew it was the right place for me. The best word to describe my experience is “magical”, and I am truly grateful for having this opportunity to compete at such a high level. I’d like to thank my family, coaches, and teammates for supporting me on this journey to my final decision!”

A butterfly and freestyle specialist, Stallworth swims for Fishers High School and Fishers Area Swimming Tigers. He contributed to Fishers High School’s 8th-place team finish at the 2018 Indiana IHSAA Boys Swimming/Diving Championship by placing 5th in the 100 fly (49.78) and 6th in the 200 free (1:41.76), and by leading off the 11th-place 200 free relay (21.99) and 15th-place 400 free relay (48.02). In club swimming he swam on the FAST medley relays at Winter Juniors East last December, splitting a 23.19 50 fly on the 200 medley relay and anchoring the 400 medley relay (47.02). He also time-trialed the 100 fly. In club swimming, he competed at the Indiana Senior State Long Course Championships in July, finaling in the 100 free and 100/200 fly and going best times in the 100/200 free and 100/200 fly. The following week he swam at NCSA Summer Championship and earned a PB in the 50 free. There, he competed in the 50/200 free and 50/100 fly.

Top SCY times:

200 fly – 1:52.52

100 fly – 49.78

200 free – 1:40.95

100 free – 47.19

50 free – 21.71