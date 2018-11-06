Kentucky Adds Verbal Commitment from Wisconsin State Champ Henry Miller

Henry Miller, a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and NISCA All-American from Madison, Wisconsin, has verbally committed to the University of Kentucky for 2019-20. He will be joined by Jacob Eismann, John Michael Gordon, and Max Hawton in the class of 2023.

Miller is a senior at West High School and the defending WIAA Division I state champion in the 100 breast (56.59) and 200 medley relay (25.52 breaststroke split). He also took 9th in the 200 IM (1:55.34) at the 2018 meet. The year before he’d been 3rd in the breast and 15th in the IM. In club swimming, where he represents Badger Aquatics Club, Miller is a 5-time state champion, having won the 100/200 breast in each of the last 2 years and the 100 IM in 2018 at the Wisconsin LSC Senior Short Course Championships. Also this past March, he placed 6th in the 200 IM and 13th in the 100 fly.

Miller competed at 2018 NCSA Summer Championship in July, swimming the 50 breast, 100 breast, and 200 breast and earning a new PB in the 50. This fall he has already dropped time in his 50 free, taking 8/10 off his seed time to go 22.73 at the IFLY Speedo Midwest Challenge.

Top SCY times:

200 breast – 2:02.58

100 breast – 56.59

200 IM – 1:55.34

AWESOME!

Henry Miller recently committed to swim for @UKSwimDive next year!

CONGRATULATIONS HENRY!@swimswamnews pic.twitter.com/sLzU76U12j — Badger Aquatics Club (@SwimBac) October 17, 2018