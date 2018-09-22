Kentucky Adds Verbal Commitment from 2019’s John Michael Gordon

According to his club team, Lynchburg YMCA Swim Team, John Michael Gordon has verbally committed to the University of Kentucky Wildcats for 2019-20 and beyond. A USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, Gordon is a senior at Liberty Christian Academy in Lynchburg, Virginia. He was runner-up in the 500 free (4:29.39) and placed 3rd in the 200 free (1:39.58) at the 2018 VHSL Class 4 Swimming & Diving Championships in February. He also anchored the 6th-place 200 free relay (21.22) and 7th place 400 free relay (46.52). Two weeks later he won the 200 back state title at the 2018 Virginia Swimming SC Senior Championship, and finaled in the 100 back (2nd), 400 IM (9th), 200 IM (11th), and 200 fly (20th).

Gordon competed for Lynchburg YMCA at Speedo Junior Nationals in Irvine this summer. He swam the 100/200 backstrokes and 200 free and came away with new times in the 100/200 free and 100/200 back. He wrapped up his spring at 2018 YMCA Short Course Nationals. There he finished 8th in the 100 back, 9th in the 500 free and 200 back, and 15th in the 400 IM, and notched PBs in the 100 free and 100/200 back.

Gordon will join Jacob Eismann in the Wildcats’ class of 2023.

Top SCY times:

200 back – 1:47.41

100 back – 50.17

50 back – 23.66

400 IM – 3:57.35

200 IM – 1:51.80

500 free – 4:29.39

200 free – 1:39.58

200 fly – 1:51.02

Congratulations to John Michael Gordon on committing to swim and study at the University of Kentucky @UKSwimDive next fall. John Michael is a Junior National qualifier, Y National finalist, many-time Team record-holder, and a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American! @swimswamnews pic.twitter.com/RRjZFmePor — Lynchburg Y Swimming (@LynchburgYSwim) September 14, 2018