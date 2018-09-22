Texas Men’s Swimming & Diving Hangs 14th NCAA Championship Banner

The Texas Longhorns don’t swim their first meet, the Orange & White intrasquad, until next Friday; and their first intercollegiate race isn’t until their annual Indiana/Florida tri-meet on October 19th and 20th.

But, they decided not to wait to unveil their latest NCAA Championship banner in the Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swim Center after practice on Friday afternoon.

The team gathered on a bulkhead to sing the school’s fight song, “The Eyes of Texas,” and at its conclusion, as the facility erupted in cheers, the banner slowly dropped from the ceiling to hang alongside its 13 other banners (including those from the 2015, 2016, and 2017 seasons as well).

Texas has won 14 official NCAA team titles in men’s swimming, which is the most in men’s swimming & diving history.

Most official NCAA Team Men’s Swimming & Diving Team Titles*

Team Number Years won (official) Texas 14 1981, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1991, 1996, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2010, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 Michigan 12 1937, 1938, 1939, 1940, 1941, 1948, 1957, 1958, 1959, 1961, 1995, 2013 Ohio State 11 1943, 1945, 1946, 1947, 1949, 1950, 1952, 1954, 1955, 1956, 1962 USC 9 1960, 1963, 1964, 1965, 1966, 1974, 1975, 1976, 1977 Auburn 8 1997, 1999, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2009 Stanford 8 1967, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1992, 1993, 1994, 1998 Indiana 6 1968, 1969, 1970, 1971, 1972, 1973 California 5 1979, 1980, 2011, 2012, 2014 Yale 4 1942, 1944, 1951, 1953 Florida 2 1983, 1984 Arizona 1 2008 UCLA 1 1982 Tennessee 1 1978

*Note – there were 13 NCAA Championship meets from 1924 through 1936 where no official team title was awarded. Newspapers of the day declared unofficial champions, much in the way that collegiate football national titles are awarded. In that era, Michigan was declared unofficial champion 7 times, Northwestern 4 times, and Navy twice.

For 5 Texas seniors, this unveiling commemorated the completion of a perfect 4-for-4 in NCAA team championships in their careers:

Jared Butler

Brett Ringgold

Jonathan Roberts

Joseph Schooling

Austin Temple

Note: a 6th senior on the team, Big 12 All-Academic first teamer Thomas Colket, swam at SMU as a freshman and sophomore before joining Texas for the last 2 team titles.

The celebration was part of a whirlwind week for the Longhorns, which included receiving their national championship ring and recognition on the field during the Texas football team’s nationally-televised win over USC.