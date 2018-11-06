YNats Champion Charity Pittard Sends Verbal Commitment to Utah

Charity Pittard, who hails from Boise, Idaho, has announced her verbal commitment to swim for the University of Utah in the class of 2023, where she will join North Carolina’s Kayla Miller on the Utes’ roster in the fall of 2019.

“I fell in love with the campus and everything that they had to offer. The coaches and everyone made me feel so welcome and comfortable while I was there. I’m grateful to find such an amazing University to attend!”

Pittard is a three-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from Rocky Mountain High School. She swims year-round for the Boise YMCA Swim Team. At the 2017 Idaho State High School Swimming Championships, she won the 5A titles in the 200 IM (2:02.80) and 100 fly (56.90). The previous year, as a sophomore, she won the IM (2:04.00) and was runner-up in the 100 breast (1:04.50). In her freshman season she won the 100 back with a state meet record (56.80) and was runner-up in the IM (2:05.25).

In club swimming, Pittard won the 200 breast (2:13.42) at the 2018 YMCA Short Course National Championships last April. She was also runner-up in the 200 IM (2:00.26), third in the 100 breast (1:02.75), and 8th in the 400 IM (4:22.36).

Pittard’s times would already rank on Utah’s all-time top-10 lists in the 200 IM (3rd), 200 breast (4th), and 400 IM (4th).

Top SCY times:

200 IM – 2:00.26

200 breast – 2:13.38

400 IM – 4:18.23

100 breast – 1:02.75

200 free – 1:50.94