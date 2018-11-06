2018 Florida HS 1A Roundup: District Highlights & Region Qualifiers

FHSAA 1A District Championships

The Florida High School Athletic Association’s 2018 state meet series is in full swing, with the Class 1A district meets now complete. The top 24 swimmers from the combined districts in each region will move on to their respective Class 1A Regional Championships.

Below are all the links you need to view district results and regional qualifiers, as well as a list of district champions and a few highlights from the meets.

FHSAA CLASS 1A DISTRICT CHAMPIONS

District 1: Maclay boys, Maclay girls

District 2: Bolles boys, Bolles girls

District 3: PK Yonge boys, PK Yonge girls

District 4: Trinity Prep boys, Trinity Prep girls

District 5: Cocoa Beach boys, West Shore girls

District 6: Lake Placid boys, McKeel girls

District 7: Berkeley Prep boys, Berkeley Prep girls

District 8: Shorecrest Prep boys, Shorecrest Prep girls

District 9: Bishop Verot boys, Bishop Verot girls

District 10: Saint Andrew’s boys, Saint Andrew’s girls

District 11: Pine Crest boys, Pine Crest girls

District 12: Ransom Everglades boys, Ransom Everglades girls

CLASS 1A DISTRICT MEET HIGHLIGHTS

Pine Crest’s Andrea Santander, the reigning 200 free champion, has opted for the 200 IM instead this year. She’s the 2nd seed for region 4 with a 2:06.22 behind Oxbridge Academy’s Jennifer Secrest (2:05.01). Secrest is also the top swimmer heading into regionals in the 100 fly after winning the district in 56.83. Satander will stick with the 100 free this year after taking 2nd in 2017. She’s the 2nd seed for region 4 with a 51.81. Leading the way there is Cutler Bay’s Mary Smutny (51.48). We’ll also see Smutny headline the 200 free (1:51.62).

Chade Nersicio, last season’s runner-up in the 50 free, leads the region 4 cluster. She was just a hair off the AA-C time in 23.67. In the 100 free, she’s the 3rd seed for regionals in 52.14.

St. John Neumann’s Maddy Burt will have another chance to break the 100 fly State Record this season, although Talia Bates is looking to lower her own record at the 4A champs. Last season, Burt was the runner-up and missed the then-record by tenths. Burt leads the region 3 cluster in the 100 fly with a 57.62 from districts. She’s also swimming the 50 free, where she’s the 2nd seed in 24.81 behind Academy at Lakes’ McKenna Smith (24.38).

Trinity Prep’s Luke Uttley, the reigning 100 free champion, is the 2nd seed for region 2 with a 45.99. Ahead of him is teammate Jan Callazo Torres, who took a narrow 2nd to Uttley at the state meet in 2017. Torres’ 45.62 at districts was good for an AA-C time. Uttley won the 200 freestyle at districts with a 1:41.99, while Torres picked up another AA-C time to win the 50 free in 20.72.

Episcopal’s Cole Crane, who won the 50 free last season, headlines the region 1 cluster with his district-winning 21.37. Crane was also the runner-up at states in the 100 fly last season and finished 3rd in that race in 2016. He leads the 100 fly after districts in 50.58 and will look to upgrade to gold this year.

Bolles’ Paul DeGrado, the 2017 runner-up in the 100 breast, leads the way in region 1 with his 57.96. He was just over a half second shy of the state record last season and will get another chance to break it this time around. In his other event, the 200 IM, he’s the 2nd seed for region 1 with a 1:55.91 behind Episcopal’s Jace Crawford (1:55.84).