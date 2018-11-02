2018 Florida HS 4A Roundup: District Highlights & Region Qualifiers

FHSAA 4A District Championships

The Florida High School Athletic Association’s 2018 state meet series is in full swing, with the Class 4A district meets now complete. The top 24 swimmers from the combined districts in each region will move on to their respective Class 4A Regional Championships.

Below are all the links you need to view district results and regional qualifiers, as well as a list of district champions and a few highlights from the meets.

FHSAA CLASS 4A DISTRICT CHAMPIONS

District 1: Mandarin boys, Buchholz girls

District 2: Oviedo boys, Oviedo girls

District 3: Winter Park boys, Winter Park girls

District 4: Dr. Phillips boys, Olympia girls

District 5: Plant boys, Plant girls

District 6: Riverview boys, Riverview girls

District 7: Jupiter boys, Jupiter girls

District 8: Boca Raton boys, Boca Raton girls

District 9: St. Thomas Aquinas boys, St. Thomas Aquinas girls

District 10: Cypress Bay boys, Cypress Bay girls

District 11: Christopher Columbus boys, Miami Beach girls

District 12: Miami Palmetto boys, Coral Reef girls

CLASS 4A DISTRICT MEET HIGHLIGHTS

Buchholz’s Talia Bates, the 2-time defending 50 free state champion, has already hit the automatic All-American time standard in the 50 free with a 23.23 to lead the way in regional cluster 1 (districts 1-3). Bates also hit the AA-C mark in the 100 fly, winning districts in 54.52. Last season, Bates broke the State Record to win the 100 fly title and she still holds the record. Oviedo’s Abigail Gibbons, who finished a close 2nd to Bates in the 100 fly last season, put up a 55.28 for an AA-C time at districts. Gibbons also recorded a 24.15 in the 50 free.

Bates’ teammate Caitlin Brooks, the defending 100 back champion, put up an AA-A time of 54.50 to win the 100 back. She’ll be eyeing the State Record during this series after missing it by a nail in 2017. Brooks is the 3rd seed for region 1 in the 100 fly as well in 56.54.

In the region 2 cluster (districts 4-6), G Steinbrenner’s Lexie Mulvihill leads the way with an AA-C 50 free time of 23.58 from districts. Mulvihill placed 2nd in the 50 free to Bates at the 2017 state meet. Mulvihill is also the top seed for region 2 in the 100 fly, earning a district title in 56.68. Riverview’s Emma Weyant put up an AA-C time as well with her 4:56.65 in the 500 free. Weyant was the runner-up in that event in 2017. She was a district champion in the 200 IM also in 2:05.72.

Defending state champion Julian Hill of Buchholz leads the region 1 cluster with a 1:40.39 in the 200 free. Hill is the only returning individual state champion on the boys’ side. He was also the 500 free district champion in 4:35.67. Hill was 3rd in that event last season, but the 1st and 2nd place finishers from 2017 have now graduated. Winter Park’s Hector Rodriguez is the top returner in the 100 breast. Last season, he was the runner-up at the state meet. He’s currently the 4th qualifier for region 1 after putting up a 59.40 at districts. The 200 free and the 100 breast were the only boys’ events that didn’t have a 1-2 finish by seniors in 2017.