2018 Florida HS 3A Roundup: District Highlights & Region Qualifiers

FHSAA 3A District Championships

The Florida High School Athletic Association’s 2018 state meet series is in full swing, with the Class 3A district meets now complete. The top 24 swimmers from the combined districts in each region will move on to their respective Class 3A Regional Championships.

Below are all the links you need to view district results and regional qualifiers, as well as a list of district champions and a few highlights from the meets.

FHSAA CLASS 3A DISTRICT CHAMPIONS

District 1: Niceville boys, Niceville girls

District 2: Chiles boys, Chiles girls

District 3: Creekside boys, Bartram Trail girls

District 4: Windermere boys, Windermere girls

District 5: Sebastian River boys, Viera girls

District 6: Winter Haven boys, Lakeland girls

District 7: Venice High boys, Venice High girls

District 8: Osceola boys, Osceola girls

District 9: Barron Collier boys, Gulf Coast girls

District 10: Martin County boys, Martin County girls

District 11: Fort Lauderdale boys, Pembroke Pines girls

District 12: Doral Academy boys, Doral Academy girls

CLASS 3A DISTRICT MEET HIGHLIGHTS

Bartram Trail’s Summer Stanfield put up the only automatic All-American time of the region 1 cluster (districts 1-3). Stanfield’s 2:00.73 puts her far ahead of the field heading into regionals and is nearly 2 seconds faster than her time from the 2017 state finals (her former lifetime best ahead of district prelims). Stanfield was the state runner-up in the 100 back last season, but won’t go for the title there since she’s swimming the 100 fly this time around. She was the district 100 fly champ with a 55.79, just about 2 tenths shy of an AA-C time.

Last season, Stanfield was also the state runner-up in the 200 IM, finishing 2nd to then-freshman Olivia McMurray of Fort Myers. McMurray will not defend her title as a sophomore, as she’s opted to swim the 200 free instead. She’s the top qualifier of the region 3 cluster (districts 7-9) with her 1:52.32. McMurray also swam a 4:59.55 in the 500 free. She’s the defending state champ there as well, but heads into regionals as the 2nd qualifier behind Freedom’s Michelle Morgan (4:58.04). Another 2017 freshman champion, Nease’s Olivia Peoples, will be defending a state title. She won districts with a 1:04.74 in the 100 breast.

Doral’s Adrian Aguilar cleared the AA-C time in the 100 fly as he became district champion in 50.00. Last season, he was the state runner-up in that race, but he’s already been faster than his state finals time from 2017. He’s been sub-50 several times since then, however, so we should see some steady drops from him throughout the state series. Aguilar was the 500 free district champion as well in 4:38.13. He leads the way in both of his events in the region 4 (districts 10-12) cluster.

Chiles’ Ryland Sun, who topped Aguilar for the 100 fly title last year, leads the way in the region 1 cluster with his 51.44 in the 100 fly. Sun, who won the 100 fly and 100 back in 2017, won’t defend his 100 back title though. Instead, he’s going for the 50 free. He’s seeded 3rd for regionals with a 21.81 from the district meet.