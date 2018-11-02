Ecuadorian Distance Swimmer Yugo Tsukikawa (2020) Commits to Michigan

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

Yugo Tsukikawa of the Badger Swim Club and the Hackley School in suburban New York City has verbally committed to the University of Michigan. Tsukikawa is a high school junior and will arrive at Michigan in the fall of 2020 – the Wolverines’ 2nd public verbal commitment in that class after Alexander Capizzo.

Tsukikawa is a dual US-Ecuadorian citizen through his Ecuadorian mother. He represented Ecuador at the 2018 UANA Swimming Cup last January and plans to represent Ecuador internationally.

Tsukikawa’s Best Times in Yards:

200 free – 1:41.99

500 free – 4:29.72

1000 free – 9:22.77

1650 free – 15:38.77

100 fly – 52.64

200 fly – 1:55.79

200 IM – 2:03.45

400 IM – 4:08.82

Tsukikawa’s best Times in Meters:

200 free 1:56.04

400 free 4:02.34

1500 free 16:02.11

200 fly 2:06.85

He projects as a 500-and-up freestyler at the collegiate level and 400-and-up in long course, with best times in meters of 4:02.34 in the 400m free and 16:02.11 in the 1500m free.

Middle distance and distance freestylers are an area where Ecuador has had great success, including swimmers like Esteban Enderica, Tomas Peribono, and Ivan Enderica, which has been the core of Ecuador’s team at meets like the World Championships and Olympics for the last 4+ years.

Tsukikawa joins a Michigan team that excels in the disciplines as well. The Wolverines produced the 3-fastest swimmers in the Big Ten in the 500 free and 1650 free last season, including Felix Auboeck and Ricardo Vargas Jacobo, who will both still be on the team when Tsukikawa arrives.