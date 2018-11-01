Mizzou Coach Rhodenbaugh Under Title IX Investigation, KC Star Says

The Kansas City Star is reporting that University of Missouri men’s and women’s swimming and diving coach Greg Rhodenbaugh‘s paid administrative leave is connected to a Title IX investigation into alleged discrimination against female swimmers.

The school announced this week that Rhodenbaugh, head coach of the program for the past nine seasons, had been placed on paid administrative leave. The school wouldn’t give any further details, but said it was investigating “team management allegations.”

The Kansas City Star on Thursday reported that Missouri’s Title IX Office was investigating Rhodenbaugh after “multiple current or former members of the women’s swim team came forward with issues about Rhodenbaugh’s management of female athletes.” The Star says multiple sources corroborated the Title IX investigation, and quotes at least one former swimmer who ties the allegations to Rhodenbaugh’s handling of mental health issues.

“He didn’t tell me to take my meds or take care of myself,” the former team member says in the Star piece. “He just told me to pray, which was very awkward for me, especially since I’m not really a religious person.”

The Star also says another anonymous source confirmed that the handling of mental health issues were part of the investigation.

We’ve asked the university for further comment, but so far have only received the school’s official press release that says Rhodenbaugh is on paid administrative leave.