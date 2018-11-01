Mizzou Coach Rhodenbaugh Under Title IX Investigation, KC Star Says

The Kansas City Star is reporting that University of Missouri men’s and women’s swimming and diving coach Greg Rhodenbaugh‘s paid administrative leave is connected to a Title IX investigation into alleged discrimination against female swimmers.
The school announced this week that Rhodenbaugh, head coach of the program for the past nine seasons, had been placed on paid administrative leave. The school wouldn’t give any further details, but said it was investigating “team management allegations.”
The Kansas City Star on Thursday reported that Missouri’s Title IX Office was investigating Rhodenbaugh after “multiple current or former members of the women’s swim team came forward with issues about Rhodenbaugh’s management of female athletes.” The Star says multiple sources corroborated the Title IX investigation, and quotes at least one former swimmer who ties the allegations to Rhodenbaugh’s handling of mental health issues.
“He didn’t tell me to take my meds or take care of myself,” the former team member says in the Star piece. “He just told me to pray, which was very awkward for me, especially since I’m not really a religious person.”
The Star also says another anonymous source confirmed that the handling of mental health issues were part of the investigation.
We’ve asked the university for further comment, but so far have only received the school’s official press release that says Rhodenbaugh is on paid administrative leave.
“He didn’t tell me to take my meds”? Would hope by the time a college student reaches college age they MIGHT have enough sense to take their prescribed medications without having Coach remind them. As far as the “I’m not really a religious person” statement, Coach Rhodenbaugh may end up being be a target for religious persecution; which HE WILL WILL WELCOME! I hope Coach Rhody will write a book, make a movie and leave the whiney entitled college snowflakes to their own pitiful devices.
LMAO just pray ha ha ha. Fire him based on that alone. Don’t necessarily think it was his responsibility to tell her to take the stuff would like to know more info on it.
College student who didn’t know to take the medicine prescribed to them and somehow that’s Greg’s fault? Haha what??!?
Some people are religious some aren’t. To some people saying to pray it’s saying pray for guidance on what to do to some that is taking care of yourself. Saying he should be fired over that is awful. If somebody came up to you and said take some aspirin and you are allergic to aspirin would you want them fired? I have mental health issues and I don’t take meds and praying helps me maybe he thought that it would help her? Don’t just assume what you want to assume let all the evidence come out