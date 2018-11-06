Berkoff, Harder Shine at 2018 MAC Fall Invite in Missoula

2018 MAC FALL INVITE

November 1-4, 2018

Missoula, MT

Results on Meet Mobile under ‘2018 MAC Fall Invite’

At the 2018 MAC Fall Invite last weekend, Missoula Aquatic Club‘s Katharine Berkoff and Billings Aquatic Club’s Ethan Harder, two of the top high school seniors in the country, racked up plenty of wins and strong swims.

Berkoff won every single event in which she raced. She’s primarily a backstroker, and the backstroke events were her ticket onto the U.S. Junior National Team for the 2018-19 season. This past weekend, she swam a 53.35 in the 100 back and a 1:59.93 in the 200 back. Additionally, Berkoff added a 51.42 100 free, 4:52.38 500 free, 55.19 100 fly, and 2:07.01 200 IM. In the 500 free, she took over three full seconds off of her lifetime best.

In the 200 free relay, Berkoff ripped a 22.43 relay split. In the flat start 50, her best time is a 22.99, so that swim probably would’ve been right on that had she swum the individual event.

Harder, like Berkoff, won all of the events in which he swam. He’s coming off of winning the 2018 Speedo Jr National title in the 200 back and also competing at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires last month.

His most impressive wins came in the 100 back and 200 fly. In the 100 back, Harder was 48.83 to win, while he was 1:49.85 to dominate the 200 fly. Though he was well off of his lifetime bests in those events, he hit PRs in the 50 free (21.31) and 500 free (4:34.24). Harder won the 100 free (47.50) and 200 back (1:51.12) as well.

#11 Harder is verbally committed to Texas for next fall, while Berkoff is the lone swimmer in the top 20 for 2019 who has yet to announce a verbal commitment to a school.

TEAM STANDINGS

BOYS

Missoula YMCA Swim Team 1257.5 Missoula Aquatic Club 1079 Helena Lion Swim Team 1038 Bozeman Barracudas Swim Club 937 Billings Aquatic Club 748

GIRLS