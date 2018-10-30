Utah Scores Verbal Commitment from 2x NCISAA Champ Kayla Miller

Rocky Mount, North Carolina’s Kayla Miller has announced her verbal commitment to the University of Utah’s class of 2023. She swims year-round for the YMCA of the Triangle Area (YOTA) Swim Team under Head Coach/Director of Competitive Swimming Chad Onken.

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Utah!! I chose Utah for the incredible academics and athletics the school has to offer. The team and coaching staff made me feel right at home from the beginning. I am so thankful for my coaches, parents, teammates, and friends who have supported me throughout this journey! GO UTES!”

Miller is a senior at Rocky Mount Academy. She is a two-time NCISAA state champion in the 100 free, winning with 51.36 her junior year and with 53.12 her sophomore year. She is also a two-time runner-up in the 50 free, going 23.75 as a junior and 24.38 as a sophomore.

As a member of the YOTA Swim Team, Miller qualified for the C finals in both the 50 free (23.66) and 100 free (51.80) this year at YMCA Short Course National Championships. She was also a member of the 9th-place 200 freestyle relay. This summer she had a breakout performance in the 100 free (58.55) at the Ultra Swim meet. She competed at the 2018 ISCA TYR Summer Senior Championship in St. Petersburg, Florida, finaling in the 50 free (8th), 100 breast (11th), 200 free (12th), 100 free (13th), and 100 fly (30th). She also qualified for the A final in the 400 free and earned PBs in the 50 free (27.40), 200 free (2:07.75), 400 free (4:30.75), 100 breast (1:16.50), and 100 fly (1:07.05).

Top SCY times:

50 free – 23.66

100 free – 51.36

100 breast – 1:05.53

200 breast – 2:22.53

200 IM – 2:08.95