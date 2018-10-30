4x Utah State Champ Rachel Butler Verbally Commits to Minnesota

Rachel Butler, who hails from Cottonwood Heights, Utah, has verbally committed to swim for the University of Minnesota next fall. She will join Emma Lezer, Grace Bennin, Hannah Craley, Jordan McGinty, Lillianna Brooks, Maggie Erwin, and Maggie Summit in the Golden Gophers’ class of 2023.

“Minnesota offers the perfect balance of swim and school with their outstanding programs both in and out of the water. On my visit, I fell in love with the campus and felt at home with the team, making it the place for me.”

Butler is a senior at Brighton High School; she swims year-round for Cottonwood Heights Aquatics Team. As a freshman she won individual titles in the 200 IM (2:08.43) and 500 free (5:04.06) at the 2016 UHSAA 5A State Swimming Championships. The following year she defended her 500 free title (5:03.61) and came in 2nd in the 200 IM by .02 (2:05.55). As a junior, she won the 200 IM with a new state record of 2:03.87 and placed 2nd in the 500 free (5:04.62).

Butler competed at 2018 Speedo Junior Nationals in Irvine, swimming the 400 free and 200/400 IM.

Top SCY times:

200 IM: 2:02.67

400 IM: 4:25.28

200 back: 1:58.69

200 free: 1:51.14