2x MSHSL Champ Emma Lezer Makes Verbal Commitment to Minnesota

Emma Lezer, from the high school class of 2019, has announced her verbal commitment to swim for the University of Minnesota.

“Very excited to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Minnesota and beyond excited to continue my education and swimming career there in 2019! #futuregopher”

The St. Michael-Albertville Senior High School junior recently won her second consecutive 100 breast state title (1:01.92) at the 2017 Girls AA Swim & Dive Championships in November. She added a fourth place in the 100 fly (56.29) and swam legs on the third-place 200 medley relay (28.02 breast) and eighth-place 200 free relay (24.31). Last season, Lezer won the breast as a sophomore (1:01.43) and was runner-up in the fly (55.36).

Lezer swims year-round for Sea Devils out of St. Michael, Minnesota. A NISCA All-American, she updated her times in the LCM 50 free, 100 back, 200 breast, and 200 fly this summer. She placed third in the 100 breast and 14th in the 200 breast at Minneapolis Sectionals in July. Her top SCY times include:

100 breast – 1:01.43

200 breast – 2:17.71

100 fly – 55.36

200 fly – 2:05.34

200 IM – 2:04.88

