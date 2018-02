Sana Competizione per affrontare al Meglio le Gare ed eliminare Paure

2x MSHSL Champ Emma Lezer Makes Verbal Commitment to Minnesota High school junior Emma Lezer from St. Michael-Albertville Senior High School and Sea Devils has committed to swim for Minnesota in 2019-20.

Sharae Zheng Takes Down 3-Meter Record at Mountain Wests Day 2 2018 MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS Wednesday, February 14 – Saturday, February 17 Palo Alto College Aquatic Center, San Antonio, TX (Central…

GW Men, Duquesne Women Builds Leads at A-10s Day 2 2018 ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS Wednesday, February 14 – Saturday, February 17 Spire Institute, Geneva, OH (Eastern Time Zone) Live results…

2018 MVC Women’s Championships Day 2: 500 Free Comes Down to Hundredth On a night when the 50 free was in contention, it was the 500 free that wound up with the smallest margin of victory for the eventual winner.

2018 SEC Championships: Day 2 Finals Live Recap Look out for Florida’s Caeleb Dressel in the 200 IM and Tennessee’s fast-rising Erika Brown in the 50 free.