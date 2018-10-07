Lillianna Brooks, Hannah Craley Make Verbal Commitments to Minnesota

The University of Minnesota has earned two more verbal commitment to its women’s swimming and diving class of 2023. Joining the already-committed Emma Lezer, Grace Bennin, Jordan McGinty, and Maggie Summit in the fall of 2019 will be swimmer Lillianna Brooks of Denver, Colorado and diver Hannah Craley from Redding, Connecticut.

Lillianna Brooks

“I am thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to continue my swimming and academic career at the University of Minnesota. From the moment I stepped on campus I immediately felt at home and knew it was the place for me. With the perfect mix between academics and athletics and I know I will be able to succeed both in the pool and in the classroom. Go Gophers!!”

Lillianna Brooks is a senior at St. Mary’s Academy in Englewood, CO. She swims year-round for the University of Denver Hilltoppers and has Winter or Summer Juniors cuts in the 100 back, 200 back, and 400 free. She was runner-up in the 200 free (1:53.93) and took 3rd in the 500 free (5:10.26) at the 2018 CHSAA Girls 3A State Championships; the year before she’d been 2nd in the 100 back (58.95) and 3rd in the 200 free (1:55.99). In club swimming she had an outstanding meet at Austin Super Sectionals in March, going PBs in the 100/200/500 free, 200 back, and 200 IM.

Top SCY times:

200 back- 2:01.61

100 free- 51.43

200 free- 1:50.97

500 free- 4:56.67

Hannah Craley

“I chose Minnesota because Coach Wenbo has proven himself to be one of the best coaches in the country. When you combine that with a positive and friendly team atmosphere the choice was simple.”

Homeschooled through US Performance Academy, Hannah Craley dives with Marlins Diving Club in Greenwich, Connecticut. She qualified for the USA Diving Junior National Championships, held at Georgia Tech last summer, after finished 13th in the 1-meter event in the Zone B Championships. She earned a spot in the 1-meter preliminaries at Junior Nationals.

Top scores:

16-18 1m – 384.85

16-18 3m – 420.45

