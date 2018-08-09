2x WIAA State Champ Grace Bennin Verbally Commits to Minnesota

Mount Horeb, Wisconsin’s Grace Bennin has announced her verbal commitment to the University of Minnesota for the fall of 2019. She will join fellow commits Emma Lezer and Jordan McGinty in the class of 2023.

“I’m so excited to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Minnesota to continue my academic and swimming career! I am so thankful to be given the opportunity to be part of this amazing team and program. Thank you to my coaches, family, and friends who have supported me through my journey to becoming a Gopher!”

Bennin is a rising senior at Mount Horeb High School. She represented Verona Area/Mount Horeb at the 2017 WIAA Girls Division 1 State Meet last November, winning the 50 free by 1/100 (23.27) and winning the 100 breast by 1.3 seconds (1:02.17). Bennin does her club swimming with Madison Aquatic Club. She just wrapped up a successful week at 2018 Speedo Junior Nationals, taking home new PBs in the LCM 50 free (26.72), 100 free (58.90), 100 breast (1:13.91), and 200 breast (2:43.50).

Bennin and Lezer will be welcome additions to the Golden Gophers’ roster in 2019-20. Minnesota will just have graduated 5 breaststrokers and 3 more (Lindsey Kozelsky, Madison Preiss, and Tara Chapman) will be seniors.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 23.06

100 free – 51.28

50 breast – 29.05

100 breast – 1:02.13

200 breast – 2:17.76

200 IM – 2:02.69

Bennin plans to study medicine at Minnesota.

