In-state Freestyler Cameron Taddonio Announces Verbal to Florida State

Cameron Taddonio, a rising senior at Boca Raton High School, has elected to remain in state for his collegiate swimming career and has given a verbal commitment to Florida State University.

“I chose FSU because I loved the coaches and the campus, and I know that it will feel like a home. I’m very excited to continue my swimming career there! Go Noles!”

Taddonio swims the 200/500 free double in high school. At the 2017 FHSAA 4A State Championships his junior year, he placed 6th in the 500 (4:33.66) and 12th in the 200 (1:42.90), swam breast on the 8th-place medley relay (27.39), and led off the 12th-place 400 free relay – all of which added up to help Boca Raton finish 10th in the team standings. Representing Boca Raton Swim Team at Winter Juniors East a month later, he again competed in the 200/500 freestyles. At the Florida Gold Coast SCY Senior Championships this spring he notched PBs in the 50/1650 free, 200 breast, and 100/200/400 IM. Taddonio wrapped up his 2018 LCM season with new PBs in the 200 free, 400 free, and 1500 free at Cary Futures.

Top SCY times:

1650 free – 15:55.60

500 free – 4:31.70

200 free – 1:41.79

200 breast – 2:08.42

400 IM – 4:07.09

200 IM – 1:57.24

