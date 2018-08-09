William Hayon Wins 6 Events At Wisconsin Senior Championships

2018 Long Course Wisconsin 13&Over State Meet

August 2nd-5th

Pleasant Prairie RecPlex, Pleasant Prairie, WI

Long Course Meters

Results

The Wisconsin 13&Over state meet was held on August 2nd-5th, Waukesha Express Swim Team claiming victory in the the combined team scoring. They also won the men’s competition and came in 3rd in the women’s. Badger Aquatics Club won the women’s meet.

Lucas Farrar, an 18-year-old from Lake Country Swim Team, took the men’s 17 and Over sprint free events. In the 50 free, Farrar posted a 23.59 to claim victory, knocking .27 seconds off his personal best. Farrar finished the 100 free in a winning time of 51.68, taking .72 seconds off his previous best time. 15-year-old Sophie Fiske from Madison Aquatic Club won the women’s 15-16 sprint freestyles. Fiske swam a 26.45 to win the 50 free, shaving .12 seconds off her personal best. In the 100 free, Fiske dropped over a second off her previous best time of 58.43, finishing in 57.29.

Rachel Munson, who is heading into her Senior year at the University of Minnesota, took the women’s 17 and Over 100 breast, posting a 1:09.56. That time comes in off Munson’s personal best of 1:09.15. Samuel Bork, a Mid Wisconsin Wave Makers 14-year-old, won the boys 13-14 100 breast and 200 IM. In the 100 breast, Bork posted a speedy 1:09.63, which was good for the win, but was off his personal best of 1:09.15. He split a 1:08.74 in the medley relay on the final day of competition. He was also off his best in the 200 IM, swimming a 2:14.07, finishing well off his best of 2:12.81.

Bork’s teammate, William Hayon, also a 14-year-old, won 6 events, coming in the men’s 13-14 50 free, 100 free, 200 free, 100 fly, 200 fly, and 100 back. Hayon’s most impressive race arguably came in the 100 fly, where he touched in 56.32, marking a best time by a whopping 1.46 seconds. In the 200 fly, Hayon swam a 2:13.65, shaving .17 seconds off his personal best. He won the 50 and 100 free with times of 24.54 and 53.96 respectively, taking .07 seconds off bis 50 time and .18 off his 100. Hayon’s winning 200 free time was 2:02.52, marking a 1.70 second drop from his personal best. He nearly broke 1:00 in the 100 back, posting a 1:00.01 to drop over 2 seconds from his best time.