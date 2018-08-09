GBR National Junior Teamer Ellie Southward Commits to Missouri State

Seascale, England’s Ellinor (“Ellie”) Southward has committed to swim for Missouri State University for the fall of 2019.

“Missouri State offers me everything from great coaches, to an amazing team atmosphere, and impressive academics to say the least! I knew instantly that MSU was the place for me as I felt so welcomed by everyone. I trust Coach Dave in helping me achieve my full potential! I can’t wait for the next few years, Go Bears!!!”

Southward swims for the Ellesmere College Titans under coach Alan Bircher. A backstroke, fly and IM specialist, she has represented Great Britain internationally for three years. She earned a bronze in the 100m backstroke and silver in the 4x100m medley at 2015 European Youth Olympic Festival in Tbilisi. She also competed at the European Junior Championships. Recently, she finaled in the 50 back and 100 back at the Scottish National Open in Glasgow in June before going on to the British National Championships in July. She is a multiple-time British national medalist.

LCM (converted to SCY)

200 back – 2.14.32 (1:58.84)

100 back – 1.02.44 (55.17)

100 fly – 1.02.65 (55.18)

200 IM – 2.20.55 (2:03.73)

SCM (converted to SCY)

200 back – 2.10.40 (1:57.47)

100 back – 1.01.10 (55.04)

100 fly – 1.01.77 (55.64)

200 IM – 2:18.55 (2:04.81)

Southward is considering pursuing a major in hospitality at Missouri State.

