Speedo Signs New Long-Term Deal with Britsh Star Duncan Scott

Speedo, the world’s leading swimwear brand, has re-signed British swimming talent Duncan Scott in a new long-term deal.

The new agreement is announced during what is an already successful 2018 European Championships for Scott, where he has found success so far with gold in the 200-metre freestyle and gold as part of the relay team in the 4 × 200-metre freestyle relay and a silver in the 100-metre freestyle. In one of the final events of the Championships, Scott secured his third gold medal in the 4 x 100-metre medley relay.

Scott says: “Having the support of the brand and experience of competing in Speedo at my major meets, my partnership renewal with Speedo is based on the desire for the right race wear to perform at my best and offer maximum level of comfort. I’ve always seen Speedo as the top swimwear brand and as I want to achieve my best, I need to keep working with the best.”

Since joining the Speedo team as double Olympic medalist in 2017, Scott, the 21-year-old swimmer from Glasgow, has gone from strength to strength. In 2017, Scott won gold in the 4×200-metre freestyle relay and then silver in the 4×100- metre medley relay at the World Aquatics Championships.

Scott also demonstrated real dominance at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, where he won gold in the 100-metre freestyle in a time of 48.02 seconds. He then went on to win four bronze medals at the Games: in the 200-metre butterfly, 200-metre freestyle, 4×100-metre freestyle relay, and 4×200-metre freestyle relay, and became the first Scottish athlete to win five medals at the same Commonwealth Games. He added to his title with a sixth medal when he won silver in the 200-metre individual medley.

Rob Hicking, Brand Director at Speedo International, said: “Duncan is one of the most inspiring young British swimmers and an exceptional talent that has already achieved incredible success in his career. We’re delighted to continue our partnership with Duncan as part of Team Speedo and support his exciting swimming journey.”

