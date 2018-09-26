4x Mass. D1 State Champ Maggie Summit Verbally Commits to Minnesota

The University of Minnesota women’s swimming and diving class of 2023, already populated with verbal commits from Emma Lezer, Grace Bennin, and Jordan McGinty, has grown by one with the recent commitment from USA Swimming Scholastic All-American Maggie Summit.

“Beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Minnesota! Cannot thank my family, friends, and coaches enough for helping me get here! Go Gophs!!”

Summit hails from Rowley, Massachusetts and swims for YMCA of the North Shore. She is a senior at Triton Regional High School and a four-time Massachusetts Division 1 state champion, having won the 50/100 free sprint double in both her sophomore and junior seasons. In club swimming, Summit finished 4th in the 50 free, 4th in the 100 free, and 11th in the 200 free at 2018 YMCA Short Course Nationals, earning PBs in the 50/100.

Top SCY times:

50 free- 23.10

100 free- 50. 09

200 free- 1:47.74

Summit’s top time in the 200 free would have placed her in the C final at 2018 B1G Women’s Championships. It took 22.98 in the 50 and 50.04 in the 100 to get second swims. A-finalists in sprint freestyle events, Danielle Nack, Chantal Nack and Zoe Avestruz, will have graduated when Summit arrives in the Twin Cities, but she will have plenty of company with Mackenzie Padington, Tevyn Waddell, Lindsey Kozelsky, and Isabel Whited.