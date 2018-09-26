Nominees for 2018 USA Swimming Golden Goggles Awards Announced

The nominees for the 2018 USA Swimming Golden Goggles Awards, the organization’s annual gala and awards show, have been announced. In total, 15 athletes and 5 coaches have been nominated for awards based on their performances in 2018, with the honors, as usual, slanted heavily toward the year’s ‘Operation Gold’ meet, which was the Pan Pacific Swimming Championships.

Fan voting for the winners will be open now through November 9th, and that public vote will account for an unstated percentage of the final decision.

Ryan Murphy leads all individuals with 3 nominations (Male Athlete of the Year, Male Race of the Year, and Relay Performance of the Year), while Katie Ledecky and Kathleen Baker are each nominated for the same 2 awards (Female Athlete of the Year, Female Race of the Year). This makes for a rare occasion where non-Operation Gold races are considered (last year, all 8 races nominated were from the World Championships) – Baker and Ledecky were both nominated for World Record swims at meets outside of Pan Pacs.

2018 is the 15th edition of the meet, and the event will be emceed by actor and comedian John O’Hurley, perhaps best known as J. Peterman on the legendary NBC sitcom Seinfeld. The event will be hosted at the Times Square Sheraton in New York City.

SwimSwam will release our choices for the awards later today.

2018 Golden Goggles Nominees – Full List

Breakout Performer of the Year

Michael Andrew

Zach Harting

Austin Katz

Andrew Seliskar

Perseverance Award

Ella Eastin

Katie McLaughlin

Micah Sumrall

Coach of the Year

Jack Bauerle

Dave Durden

David Marsh

Teri McKeever

Greg Meehan

Relay Performance of the Year

Men’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay, 2018 Pan Pacific Championships

Men’s 4x100m Medley Relay, 2018 Pan Pacific Championships

Female Race of the Year

Katie Ledecky, 1500m Freestyle, 2018 TYR Pro Swim Series at Indianapolis

Kathleen Baker, 100m Backstroke, 2018 Phillips 66 U.S. National Championships

Micah Sumrall, 200m Breaststroke, 2018 Pan Pacific Championships

Haley Anderson, Open Water 10K, 2018 Pan Pacific Championships

Male Race of the Year

Michael Andrew, 50m Freestyle, 2018 Pan Pacific Championships

Zane Grothe, 800m Freestyle, 2018 Pan Pacific Championships

Ryan Murphy, 100m Backstroke, 2018 Pan Pacific Championships

Chase Kalisz, 200m Individual Medley, 2018 Pan Pacific Championships

Female Athlete of the Year

Haley Anderson

Kathleen Baker

Katie Ledecky

Male Athlete of the Year