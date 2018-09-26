2x Defending NCAA Champs Stanford To Face Texas At Home In 2018

Outside of Greg Meehan‘s Stanford squad opting for the Ohio State Invite over the Art Adamson Invite in November, one notable meet on the Cardinal schedule for 2018-2019 is a home dual meet with Texas on Friday, November 9th (the Longhorns will stay in California to race the Golden Bears in Berkeley on Saturday, November 10th). Stanford has swum Texas in Austin every other year since 2012. The last time the Longhorns made their way to Palo Alto in 2016, which the Cardinal won 161-137.

With the exit of Katie Ledecky, Simone Manuel, Janet Hu, and Ally Howe, Stanford will be led by Ella Eastin and Katie Drabot in their quest for a 3rd consecutive NCAA Championship in March.

To kick things off, Stanford will take on Utah at home for a mid-week meet on Tuesday, October 9th before heading to Pullman, WA for a dual with Washington State on Friday, October 12th.

After about 4 weeks off from competition (with the exception of the alumni meet on 10/26), the Cardinal will welcome Carol Capitani and the Texas Longhorns for a dual meet on Friday, November 11th in Palo Alto. In a quick turnaround, they will make the trip east to Columbus, OH for the annual Ohio State Invite. Along with the host Buckeyes, Kentucky, Notre Dame, Penn State, Pitt, West Virginia, Yale, Kenyon (DIII), and Ohio (W) are scheduled to compete. Stanford is also scheduled to compete at USA Swimming Winter Nationals 11/29 – 12/1 in Greensboro, NC.

Moving into the 2nd half of the season, the Cardinal faces back-to-back away meets with Arizona in Tucson on Friday, January 25th and Arizona State in Tempe on Saturday, January 26th. To wrap up preparation for the Pac-12 Championships, Stanford will face UCLA at home on Friday, February 1st, USC at home on Saturday, February 2nd, and Cal in Berkeley on Saturday, February 16th.

The 2019 Pac-12 Championships are scheduled to run from Wednesday, February 27th through Saturday, March 2nd in Federal Way, WA. Stanford will be going for their 3rd consecutive conference title. The 2019 NCAA Championships are scheduled to run from Wednesday, March 20th through Saturday, March 23rd in Austin, TX. As mentioned earlier, the Cardinal will be gunning for the 3-peat.

For the full schedule broken down, see below.

2018-19 Swimming & Diving Schedule