Stanford Women To Swim Ohio State Invite Instead of Art Adamson

The two-time defending NCAA champion Stanford Cardinal women will switch up their mid-season invite this year, attending the Ohio State Invite instead of Texas A&M’s Art Adamson Invite.

A home football game has pushed the Art Adamson Invite back to a Wednesday-through-Friday schedule, and Stanford coach Greg Meehan told SwimSwam that the Ohio State meet allowed the Stanford team to miss fewer class days. The Art Adamson meet has typically been one of the more notable mid-season invites on the women’s side, last year featuring two of the eventual top three teams in the NCAA in Stanford and host A&M.

The Ohio State Invite now lines up a pretty impressive slate of teams. Buckeye reps told SwimSwam the meet is currently expected to include the host Buckeyes and the Stanford women, plus men’s and women’s programs from Kentucky, Notre Dame, Penn State, Pitt, West Virginia, Yale and Division III standout Kenyon, plus the women of Ohio University.

That would potentially mean three top-15 programs from a year ago on the women’s side: Stanford (1st), Ohio State (13th) and Kentucky (14th), though Indiana’s schedule doesn’t list the Ohio State Invite and instead has a home invite listed on the same dates.

The Ohio State Invite will take place from Thursday, November 15 to Saturday, November 17 in Columbus, Ohio. Stay tuned to SwimSwam for more info on major mid-season invites around the NCAA.