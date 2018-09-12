It’s Here! The Aquatics Schedule For The 2020 Olympic Games In Tokyo

The pieces of the aquatic puzzle for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games are falling into place. FINA announced the initial Olympic qualifying times back in May of this year, and now Tokyo organizers have revealed the competitive schedule for swimming.

We’ve been waiting in anticipation for the aquatics schedule since July, when most of the entire Games’ timeline was released with the exception of swimming, artistic swimming and diving. However, we now know that swimming events will be held for 9 days, beginning with Day 1 of the Games.

Furthermore, all heats will be held in the evening, with finals taking place the following morning. This was to be expected, as FINA announced back in July that the world’s governing body of swimming announced its support of morning finals, siding with American TV networks over Japanese broadcasters. Finals taking place in the morning is the same schedule followed for the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing, China. With this timeline, the first medal event will be the men’s 400m IM taking place on Day 2 (July 26th).

With the addition of the men’s 800m free, the women’s 1500m free and the mixed medley relay, the total number of swimming events in 2020 will be 35.

Below is the schedule of the pool and marathon swimming, as just released by Tokyo 2020 organizers. Please note the small type is what was released by organizers; we’ll update with more pronounced text once published on the Tokyo 2020 site.

Below is the schedule of water polo, artistic swimming and diving.