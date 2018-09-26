Cal Heads East Again In 2018-19 For Georgia Fall Invite

Led by upperclassmen Katie McLaughlin and Abbey Weitzeil, Teri McKeever‘s California Golden Bears will take on a very typical schedule in 2018-2019. Outside of the normal in-conference opponents, Cal’s schedule is highlighted by a dual meet with Carol Capitani‘s Texas Longhorns in Berkeley on Saturday, November 10th. Not too long after that, the Bears will travel east for the Georgia Fall Invitational in Athens the last weekend of November.

To kick things off, though, Cal will head to Fresno for the 2-day Chick-Fil-A Invite (previously known as the Fresno State Invitational) from Friday, 10/5 to Saturday, 10/6. With a quick turnaround, they will make their way back home to Berkeley for a dual meet with Utah on Wednesday, 10/10. After a few weeks off, the Bears will take on Washington State on Saturday, 11/3 in Pullman, WA and welcome Texas the following week on Saturday, 11/10. As mentioned previously, the first half of their season will wrap up in Athens, GA with the Georgia Fall Invitational from Thursday, 11/29 to Saturday, 12/1. This was a loaded meet last year with Michigan, Georgia, Cal, Virginia, UCLA, Harvard, and Auburn. The Golden Bears finished 3rd.

Aside from a dual with San Jose State on Wednesday, 12/19, Cal’s new year will begin with the Bruin Diving Invitational from Friday, 1/18 to Sunday, 1/20. Afterwards, they have back-to-back duals with Arizona State on Friday, 1/25 in Tempe and Arizona on Saturday, 1/26 in Tucson. There will be no rest for the weary as they follow that up with another back-to-back dual meet weekend with USC at home on Friday, 2/1 and UCLA (also at home) on Saturday, 2/2. Regular season action concludes with a dual with 2x defending NCAA Champion Stanford on Saturday, 2/16 in Berkeley.

The Pac-12 Championships are set to run from Wednesday, 2/27 to Saturday, 3/2 in Federal Way, WA. The Golden Bears finished 2nd to Stanford last season. The NCAA Championships are set to run from Wednesday, 3/20 to Saturday, 3/23 in Austin, TX. Cal finished 2nd at NCAA’s last year – also to Stanford.

See below for the full schedule.

2018-19 Swimming & Diving Schedule