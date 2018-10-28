With Verbal Pledge, Maggie Erwin to Join Sister Abbey at Minnesota

Boise, Idaho-native Maggie Erwin has announced her verbal commitment to the University of Minnesota, where her sister Abbey Erwin is currently a sophomore on the women’s team. Erwin will join the class of 2023 with fellow commits Emma Lezer, Grace Bennin, Hannah Craley, Jordan McGinty, Lillianna Brooks, and Maggie Summit.

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of Minnesota next fall! I chose Minnesota because of the amazing coaches, team atmosphere and academic reputation. I can’t wait to spend the next 4 years as a Golden Gopher!”

Erwin swims for Boise High School and Boise Y Swim Team. In her first three years of high school swimming she has consistently placed in the top 3 in both the 200 free and 500 free at the Idaho High School State Championship.

At the 2018 YMCA Short Course National Championships, Erwin finished 17th in the 1650 free with a PB, erasing a 4-year drought in the event. Also during her junior year of high school, she improved her lifetime bests in the SCY 50/100/500/1000 free, 100 fly and 200 IM and LCM 50/100/200 free and 100/200 fly.

Best times SCY:

200 free: 1:53.30

500 free: 4:58.97

1000 free: 10:17.50

1650 free: 17:13.57

200 fly: 2:08.01