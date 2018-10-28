USC Trojans Nab Verbal from Canadian Back/Breast/IMer Aëla Janvier

Aëla Janvier from Pointe-Claire, Canada has verbally committed to the University of Southern California’s class of 2023. She will join Nicole Pavlopoulou next fall.

“I’m extremely excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of Southern California 💛❤️ Thank you so much to my family, my coaches and all my teammates for pushing me everyday [sic] and making this possible! I can’t wait to be a Trojan ✌️ FIGHT ON!!!”

Janvier swims for Pointe-Claire Swim Club. At Canadian Swimming Trials in Edmonton this summer, she medaled in the 200m back (3rd with 2:11.82) and placed 6th in the 100m back (1:02.18) and 9th in the 200m IM (2:17.75). Janvier is part of 4 Québec Provincial Age Group Records: 4×50 SCM free (2014), 4×200 LCM free (2014), 4×50 LCM medley (2014), and 4×100 LCM medley (2017).

Janvier’s converted times would have added points for the Trojans at the 2018 Pac-12 Women’s Championships in the B finals of the 200 back and 200 breast and the C finals of the 100 back, 100 breast and 200/400 IM.

Best times LCM (converted to SCY):

100 back – 1:02.11 (54.87)

200 back – 2:11.82 (1:56.59)

200 IM – 2:17.44 (2:00.93)

400 IM – 4:52.19 (4:17.46)

100 breast – 1:11.94 (1:03.00)

200 breast – 2:31.91 (2:13.25)

200 free – 2:05.91 (1:50.54)