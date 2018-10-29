Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Dance it Out

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse. The Virginia Tech-Ohio State-Penn State dance-off was one of swim Twitter’s finest moments in recent memory – so from that, to Lilly King‘s big #mood, to Connor Jaeger‘s wedding, scroll to see what made the cut!
#10
Quite the throwback.
#9
Congrats to Connor and Courtney!
#8
Y’all are crazy if you think I’m NOT going to call my team DiRad-Squad https://t.co/owbBVjVeT0
— Maya DiRado (@MayaDiRado) October 24, 2018
Probably better than the DiRado Squado.
#7
When it’s been a hot sec since you’ve had a good practice but absolutely kill it today #2:06 #practicebesttime #almostcaughtcody pic.twitter.com/dtJiZnzLRM
— Lilly King (@_king_lil) October 23, 2018
Using a GIF of yourself is a #mood and also #goals.
#6
Yes it’s Monday, but it’s also the day my body hurts the least #focusonthepositive
— Kelsi Dahlia (@kelsiwhirl) October 22, 2018
Silver lining!
#5
@USASwimming Exciting addition to dual meet! Event order out of hat 🎩
Got to Move it Fast short notice! UVA-AU pic.twitter.com/QiTOZGxsls
— jon urbanchek (@jonurb) October 26, 2018
#keepitmovingfastonshortnotice
#4
Rocky Balboa vs Ivan Drago #UnfinishedBusiness #12thMan pic.twitter.com/gKcGdgOxWt
— Jason Calanog (@jasoncalanog) October 25, 2018
If he dies… he dies.
#3
When you think you forgot how to swim but turns out the pool is just scm not scy 🤷🏼♀️
— kathleen baker (@KathleenBaker2) October 26, 2018
Good to know this happens to world record holders, too.
#2
What happens when a fire alarm stops your tri-meet with @PennStateSWIM and @OhioStSwimDive @swimswamnews #westartedthefire #itslit #danceoff #firemoves #sergioszn pic.twitter.com/z3IkwHI5U2
— Josh Huger (@JoshHuger) October 27, 2018
SergioSZN!
#1
When the fire alarm goes off in the middle of a meet, a dance party ensues amongst all teams (and coaches). @swimswamnews pic.twitter.com/QXnvitF2Cf
— Ohio State Swim/Dive (@OhioStSwimDive) October 27, 2018
There’s truly nothing like a breakdancing diving coach to unite opposing teams. We dare you to watch this and not feel the hype.
