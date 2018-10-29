Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Dance it Out

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse. The Virginia Tech-Ohio State-Penn State dance-off was one of swim Twitter’s finest moments in recent memory – so from that, to Lilly King‘s big #mood, to Connor Jaeger‘s wedding, scroll to see what made the cut!

#10

I have been invited to @energy_for_swim_official in Turin, Italy (so for those curious, sorry I haven’t replied to you) I will return to competition there. Not giving any clues as to whose team I’m on though 😉 #chubbykid

Quite the throwback.

#9

That’s a whole lotta Blue! Congrats to Connor and Courtney on tying the knot yesterday! (📸: @nekilleen) #GoBlue

Congrats to Connor and Courtney!

#8

Probably better than the DiRado Squado.

#7

Using a GIF of yourself is a #mood and also #goals.

#6

Silver lining!

#5

#keepitmovingfastonshortnotice

#4

If he dies… he dies.

#3

Good to know this happens to world record holders, too.

#2

SergioSZN!

#1

There’s truly nothing like a breakdancing diving coach to unite opposing teams. We dare you to watch this and not feel the hype.

