Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Dance it Out

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse. The Virginia Tech-Ohio State-Penn State dance-off was one of swim Twitter’s finest moments in recent memory – so from that, to Lilly King‘s big #mood, to Connor Jaeger‘s wedding, scroll to see what made the cut!

#10

Quite the throwback.

#9

Congrats to Connor and Courtney!

#8

Y’all are crazy if you think I’m NOT going to call my team DiRad-Squad https://t.co/owbBVjVeT0 — Maya DiRado (@MayaDiRado) October 24, 2018

Probably better than the DiRado Squado.

#7

When it’s been a hot sec since you’ve had a good practice but absolutely kill it today #2:06 #practicebesttime #almostcaughtcody pic.twitter.com/dtJiZnzLRM — Lilly King (@_king_lil) October 23, 2018

Using a GIF of yourself is a #mood and also #goals.

#6

Yes it’s Monday, but it’s also the day my body hurts the least #focusonthepositive — Kelsi Dahlia (@kelsiwhirl) October 22, 2018

Silver lining!

#5

@USASwimming Exciting addition to dual meet! Event order out of hat 🎩

Got to Move it Fast short notice! UVA-AU pic.twitter.com/QiTOZGxsls — jon urbanchek (@jonurb) October 26, 2018

#keepitmovingfastonshortnotice

#4

If he dies… he dies.

#3

When you think you forgot how to swim but turns out the pool is just scm not scy 🤷🏼‍♀️ — kathleen baker (@KathleenBaker2) October 26, 2018

Good to know this happens to world record holders, too.

#2

SergioSZN!

#1

When the fire alarm goes off in the middle of a meet, a dance party ensues amongst all teams (and coaches). @swimswamnews pic.twitter.com/QXnvitF2Cf — Ohio State Swim/Dive (@OhioStSwimDive) October 27, 2018

There’s truly nothing like a breakdancing diving coach to unite opposing teams. We dare you to watch this and not feel the hype.