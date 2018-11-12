Freestyler Dominic Margarino Verbally Commits to Nearby USC

Dominic Margarino from Burbank, California has announced his verbal commitment to the University of Southern California’s class of 2023, which also consists of Andy Lee, David Mertz, Ivan Puskovitch, Jack Kirby, Max Saunders, Paul Retterer, Ryan Peterson, and Trent Martinez.

“I am proud to announce my commitment to the University of Southern California. Thank you to all my friends, family, and coaches who have helped me along this journey. I am super excited for the next four years I get to spend as a Trojan. FIGHT ON!!!”

A senior at Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, Margarino played water polo through his freshman year but has since developed into a solid mid-distance freestyler. He placed 7th in the 200 free (1:39.76) and 5th in the 500 (4:33.50) at the 2018 CIF-Southern Section Division I Championships in May. He followed that up with a very strong summer, beginning with Los Angeles Invite at USC where he achieved PBs in the 50/100/800 free and 200 IM and made finals in the 50/100/200/400 free. He wrapped up long-course season at Speedo Junior Nationals in Irvine, going best times in the 200 free (1.52.33) and 400 free (3.59.42) and making B finals in both. Margarino dropped 4.2 seconds year-over-year in the 200m free and 8.6 in the 400m free. In SCY he improved by 2.4 in the 200 free and 8.1 in the 500. He has also taken 6 seconds off his 200 IM times in both SCY and LCM over the last year.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 21.38

100 free – 45.72

100 fly – 51.24

200 free – 1:38.58

500 free – 4:28.42