Georgia Tech Picks Up Verbal from Swedish National Jr Teamer Daniel Kertesz

Daniel Kertesz from Ängelholm, Sweden has announced his verbal commitment to Georgia Institute of Technology for 2019-20. He will suit up for the Yellow Jackets with fellow class of 2023 commits Dylan Scott and Josh Cohen.

Kertesz trains year-round with Södertälje Simsällskap. He has represented the Swedish flag at European Youth Olympic Festival, Nordic Age Group Championships, European Junior Championships, Nordic Junior Championships, and Nordic Championships. He broke Swedish National Age Group Records in:

100 SCM free: 16 years (2015 – 1st 16-year-old in Sweden to break 50 seconds);

100 LCM free: 16 years (2015); 13 years (2012)

50 LCM free: 13 years (2012)

100 SCM breast: 14 years (2013)

100 LCM breast: 13 years (2012)

50 LCM breast: 14 years (2013)

800 SCM free: 2014

He also is a Swedish Junior National record-holder in the mixed 400 medley relay.

Top LCM times (converted to SCY):

100 free – 51.48 (44.93)

200 free – 1:52.86 (1:38.79)

50 breast – 28.82 (25.06)

100 breast – 1:03.71 (55.59)