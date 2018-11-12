32 Women, 11 Men Have Hit 2018 NCAA Qualifying Times So Far This Year

As we head into the NCAA Invite season, with the first ones set to get underway next weekend (including the Ohio State and IU Invites), I took a look back at the performances so far in this 2018-19 campaign and looked into how many swimmers have hit times that would’ve qualified them for the last season’s NCAA Championships.

Using the qualifying time of the last invited swimmer in each event to the 2018 NCAAs as the standard, the results showed that a total of 32 women and 11 men have hit at least one ‘qualifying’ time. The discrepancy there between the number of men and women is staggering, but it gets even more lopsided on the women’s side when you factor in that 53 swims have hit the qualifying time, and only 12 for the men.

Plenty of women, including the likes of Louise Hansson, Mallory Comerford, Siobhan Haughey, Lilly King and Beata Nelson, have hit the time in multiple events, including an incredible six for Hansson, while Minnesota freshman Max McHugh is the only male to do so with two.

Check out the full women’s numbers below:

For the women, the 50 free proved to be the standard most easily attained with seven doing so, while the 100 breast, 200 breast and 200 fly all got six. The 1650 free was the only event to have no one hit the standard, mainly because it’s rarely done at dual meets and also wasn’t done at the ACC vs Big Ten College Challenge where the vast majority of these swims came from.

Men 100 Free (42.71) 200 Free (1:34.44) 500 Free (4:16.08) 100 Back (46.14) Jacob Molacek – 42.63 Mohamed Samy – 1:33.75 Felix Auboeck – 4:13.06 Coleman Stewart – 45.04 Zach Yeadon – 4:13.68 Gabriel Fantoni – 46.13 200 Back (1:41.18) 100 Breast (52.75) 200 Breast (1:54.49) 200 IM (1:44.03) Patrick Mulcare – 1:40.75 Ian Finnerty – 51.54 Max McHugh – 1:54.20 Andreas Vazaios – 1:42.44 Carsten Vissering – 51.82 Max McHugh – 52.19

The men’s results are vastly different, with only eight of 13 events having anyone hit the time. The 100 breast was the most populated with three swimmers under, while the 500 free and 100 back had two. The events with no one making the time were the 50 and 1650 free, the 100 and 200 fly, and the 400 IM.

In terms of hitting the 2019 NCAA Automatic standards, a total of nine swimmers have done so, seven women and two men:

2019 NCAA Automatic Qualifiers