GHSA 7A State Champ Dylan Scott Sends Verbal Commitment to Georgia Tech

Snellville, Georgia’s Dylan Scott has announced his verbal commitment to in-state Georgia Tech. Josh Cohen has also committed to the Yellow Jackets’ class of 2023.

“I can’t wait to see where Georgia Tech takes me. Go Jackets!”

Scott, a senior at Brookwood High School, was a first-team all-county selection by the Daily Post last season after helping the Broncos to the 7A state championship. Individually he placed 4th in the 200 free (1:42.06) and 5th in the 500 (4:37.71) and he swam legs on the winning 200 free (21.24 anchor) and 400 free (47.02 leadoff) relays. Scott swims year-round with SwimAtlanta and is a Winter Nationals qualifier in the 800m free, a Summer Juniors qualifier in the 400m free and 1650y free and a Winter Juniors qualifier in the 200m free, 1000y free, 400y IM and 400m IM.

At this summer’s Speedo Junior National Championships, Scott placed 16th in the 800 free (8:20.29) and 28th in the 400 free (4:01.57), both with PBs; he also split a 1:53.58 on the runner-up 800 free relay, 8/10 faster than his flat-start time.

Top SCY times:

1650 free – 15:34.07

1000 free – 9:21.56

500 free – 4:32.73

200 free – 1:39.86

400 IM – 4:00.10