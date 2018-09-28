Court Orders Eastern Michigan To Reinstate Softball, Tennis

A federal court has stopped Eastern Michigan from cutting two women’s athletic programs, citing Title IX requirements. The status of the men’s swim team – also cut last spring – is unclear.

In March, Eastern Michigan announced that it would be cutting four athletic programs for budgetary reasons. The axed programs were men’s swimming & diving, men’s wrestling, women’s tennis and women’s softball. At the time, the decision was expected to impact 58 male and 24 female student-athletes and save $2.4 million.

But this week, a federal court ruled that the cutting of the four sports would leave Eastern Michigan in violation of Title IX, the law best-known for mandating that schools offer equal athletics opportunities for men and women.

The Detroit Free Press reports that U.S. District Judge George Caram Steeh granted a preliminary injunction that would stop the school from cutting the two women’s programs, tennis and softball. The court ultimately found that the school’s financial hardship was not a viable reason to be allowed to violate Title IX.

The DFP reports that Eastern Michigan’s general student body is 59.4% women, but its student-athlete population is only 43.9% women.

It’s unclear what this mean’s for men’s swimming & diving, which was set to be cut along with the two now-protected programs.