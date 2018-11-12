Julia Sebastian Breaks Meet Record to Wrap South American Championship

2018 SOUTH AMERICAN CHAMPIONSHIPS

Trujillo, Peru

Wednesday, November 7 – Sunday, November 11, 2018

LCM

Brazil polished-off their domination of the 2018 South American Championships with 6 wins in 8 events on Sunday. That includes an upgrade to gold for 21-year old Giovanna Diamante in the 100 fly, which she won in 59.66, after taking silvers in both the 50 and 200 fly.

Argentina’s Julia Sebastian broke the Meet Record in winning the women’s 200 breaststroke, leading the field by almost 5 seconds to win in 2:26.54. That broke her own record set at the 2016 championship in 2:27.03.

Hers was the only Meet Record of the day, and one of two gold medals at a successful meet for Argentina. They won 11 gold medals, which is just 1 shy of the 12 they won in 2014 (not the last edition of the meet, but the last edition in a non-Olympic year, which is key for scoping the competitive balance of the event).

Other Day 5 Winners:

Brazil’s Pedro Vieira , who won silver in the 50 fly, took gold in the 100 fly in 52.53

, who won silver in the 50 fly, took gold in the 100 fly in 52.53 Brazil’s Evandro Silva Dos Santos , a former NCAA Division II All-American who was given a 2-year doping suspension in 2014, won his 2nd gold medal – a 2:13.19 in the 200 breaststroke.

, a former NCAA Division II All-American who was given a 2-year doping suspension in 2014, won his 2nd gold medal – a 2:13.19 in the 200 breaststroke. Argentina’s Delfina Pignatiello won her 3rd event of the meet (and 6th overall medal) in the 800 free, finishing in 8:41.86.

won her 3rd event of the meet (and 6th overall medal) in the 800 free, finishing in 8:41.86. Brazil’s Miguel Valente won the 1500 free in 15:27.17. That gives him a distance double after winning the 800.

won the 1500 free in 15:27.17. That gives him a distance double after winning the 800. Brazil’s women bounced back from their loss in the 800 free relay on Saturday with a comfortable win in the 400 medley relay. They touched in 4:07.54, which won by more than two-and-a-half seconds.

Brazil’s men finished a relay sweep with a 3:39.54 in the 400 medley, Argentina was 2nd and Colombia finished 3rd.

Medals Table After Conclusion of the Meet