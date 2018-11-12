Utah Secures Verbal Commitment from Breaststroker Ryan Foote

Photo courtesy of Ryan Foote

Ryan Foote, who hails from Spokane, Washington and swims for Spokane Waves Aquatic Team, has announced his verbal commitment to the University of Utah for 2019-20.

“Beyond blessed to have the opportunity to swim and study at Utah! So proud to be a Ute!”

Foote is a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American with a Winter Nationals cut in the 100 breast (LCM) and a Winter Juniors cut in the 200 breast. He had a breakout season during his junior year in high school. In short-course season he had a big meet at Federal Way Sectionals in March, finaling in the 100/200 breast and 200 IM and earning PBs in the 50/100 free, 100/200 breast, and 200 IM. This summer he did even better at Mt. Hood Sectionals, dropping 3 seconds in the 100 breast to finish 6th with a Winter Nationals time standard. He was also 12th in the 200 breast and 22nd in the 400 IM, finishing the meet with PBs in the 50 free, 50/100 back, 100/200 breast, and 200/400 IM.

Top SCY times:

  • 200 breast – 2:03.90
  • 100 breast – 57.32
  • 400 IM – 4:07.77
  • 200 IM – 1:54.28

The Utes brought in a pair of breaststrokers this year: Harrison Wayner and Andrew Britton. Junior Brody Lewis is the highest-scoring returning breaststroker from last season.

