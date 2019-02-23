Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2019 Women’s B1G Championships: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2019 WOMEN’S B1G CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • When: Wednesday, February 20th to Saturday, February 23rd | Prelims 11am | Finals 6:30pm (6pm Saturday)
  • Where: Counsilman-Billingsley Aquatics Center, Bloomington, IN (Eastern Time Zone)
  • Defending Champion: Michigan Wolverines (3x) (results)
  • Live Results
  • Streaming: Big Ten Network
  • Championship Central: here

In the final day of the B1G Women’s Championships, Lilly King will aim for another meet record in the breaststrokes and. King joins IU in their battle for their 1st team title since 2011 against Michigan.

WOMEN’S 200 BACK

WOMEN’S 100 FREE

  • B1G Meet Record: 47.43, Zhesi Li (OSU), 2018

WOMEN’S 200 BREAST

  • B1G Meet Record: 2:04.03, Lilly King (IU), 2017

WOMEN’S 200 FLY

WOMEN’S 400 FREE RELAY

  • B1G Meet Record: 3:12.96, Wisconsin (Kinney, Martin, Van Hout, Tamblyn), 2015

Carol Glover

Let’s go Hoosiers!

30 minutes ago

