2019 Women’s B1G Championships: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2019 WOMEN’S B1G CHAMPIONSHIPS
- When: Wednesday, February 20th to Saturday, February 23rd | Prelims 11am | Finals 6:30pm (6pm Saturday)
- Where: Counsilman-Billingsley Aquatics Center, Bloomington, IN (Eastern Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: Michigan Wolverines (3x) (results)
- Live Results
- Streaming: Big Ten Network
- Championship Central: here
In the final day of the B1G Women’s Championships, Lilly King will aim for another meet record in the breaststrokes and. King joins IU in their battle for their 1st team title since 2011 against Michigan.
WOMEN’S 200 BACK
- B1G Meet Record: 1:49.59, Beata Nelson (WISC), 2018
WOMEN’S 100 FREE
- B1G Meet Record: 47.43, Zhesi Li (OSU), 2018
WOMEN’S 200 BREAST
- B1G Meet Record: 2:04.03, Lilly King (IU), 2017
WOMEN’S 200 FLY
- B1G Meet Record: 1:53.44, Vanessa Krause (MICH), 2018
WOMEN’S 400 FREE RELAY
- B1G Meet Record: 3:12.96, Wisconsin (Kinney, Martin, Van Hout, Tamblyn), 2015
Let’s go Hoosiers!