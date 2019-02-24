Beata Nelson Shatters Big Ten Record with 1:48.47 200 Back

2019 WOMEN’S B1G CHAMPIONSHIPS

When: Wednesday, February 20th to Saturday, February 23rd | Prelims 11am | Finals 6:30pm (6pm Saturday)

Counsilman-Billingsley Aquatics Center, Bloomington, IN (Eastern Time Zone)

Counsilman-Billingsley Aquatics Center, Bloomington, IN (Eastern Time Zone) Defending Champion: Michigan Wolverines (3x) (results)

Beata Nelson threw down an impressive 1:48.47 to dominate the 200 back at women’s Big Tens, breaking the Big Ten meet record, Big Ten Conference Record, and IU pool record. Nelson held the previous meet record and pool record at 1:50.81 from this morning, and the Big Ten conference record was also hers at 1:49.10 from earlier in the season. Additionally, this performance ranks Nelson 6th all-time in the SCY 200 back, 5th all-time in the NCAA, and her swim was the 11th fastest SCY 200 back to date (10th in the NCAA).

She wasted no time getting out to a fast start, splitting 52.80 at the 100 mark to put herself in a field of her own, then came home in 55.57, also marking the fastest 2nd 100 split in the field. That time is the fastest in the NCAA this year, with 3 of the major conferences having swum their championships now.

Here is the current list of top 6 all-time performers in the SCY 200 back:

Kathleen Baker holds the NCAA and American records at 1:47.30. Notably, Regan Smith is the only “junior” swimmer (under 18) on the list, and the only one who didn’t make the list while swimming in the NCAA. In fact, Smith posted that time in a Speedo Sectional meet in Akron, OH last March.