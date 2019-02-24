How Did Texas A&M 4-Peat as Women’s SEC Champs Despite a Sprinting Deficit?

2019 SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

FINAL TEAM SCORES (WOMEN)

1. Texas A&M University 1107 2. University of Florida 1023.5 3. Kentucky, University of 927.5 4. Tennessee, University of, Knox 919.5 5. The University of Georgia 883.5 6. Auburn University 883 7. Missouri 640 8. University of Arkansas 517 9. South Carolina, University of, 515 10. Louisiana State University 489.5 11. University of Alabama 429.5 12. Vanderbilt University 153

Texas A&M won their 4th straight SEC Women’s Championships tonight, fighting off a rebuilt Florida team. This A&M victory is an impressive one, especially considering this team’s weakest points are likely the sprint free events. The Sprint freestyles are commonly thought of as the most beneficial events to a team, due to their double role as relay events, but A&M taught a masters class in how to get around that disadvantage. In total, the Aggies had 1 B finalist and 3 C finalists between the 50 and 100 free combined. Additionally their 200 free relay came in 5th, and the 400 free relay came in 9th. To add to the hurdles for A&M, Sydney Pickrem had to medical-scratch the 400 IM, an event where she was the defending champion.

So the question now is how did they make it past that relatively large disadvantage, and did so fairly easily. The answer is actually pretty straightforward: they have a huge amount of depth. Only 1 swimmer and 1 diver did not score individually for the Aggies. Even more impressively, 18 Aggies scored 20+ inidividual points. That level of depth just wasn’t matched by any other team in the conference. 6 of those swimmers scored 50+ points, while Alais Kalonji scored 49 points and Taylor Pike scored 48.

This is the list of the Aggies top scorers (50+):

It should be noted that Pickrem would have all but certainly been the team’s top scorer had she swum the 400 IM.