How Florida Won the Men’s SEC Team Title For a 7th Year in a Row

2019 SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Tuesday, February 19 – Saturday, February 23
- Gabrielsen Natatorium, University of Georgia, Athens, Georgia (Eastern Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: Texas A&M Women (3x), Florida men (6x)(results)
- Live results
- Live Video – SEC Network
- Championship Central
FINAL TEAM SCORES (MEN)
1. University of Florida 1233 2. Missouri 1137 3. Tennessee, University of, Knox 917 4. Texas A&M University 907 5. The University of Georgia 862.5 6. University of Alabama 789.5 7. Kentucky, University of 672 8. Auburn University 661.5 9. South Carolina, University of, 565 10. Louisiana State University 486.5
The Florida Gators pulled off an impressive 7th-in-a-row SEC title tonight after a hard fought battle with Mizzou. You might be asking yourself “how did Florida still manage to win despite losing an insanely impressive senior class to graduation last year?” Afterall, the Gators lost Caeleb Dressel, the greatest SCY sprinter of all time, as well as individual NCAA champions Jan Switkowski and Mark Szaranek, and sophomore Michael Taylor (a former Junior World Record holder) redshirted this season due to health issues.
The answer, simply put, is a freshman class that showed up and showed out for the Gators. While replacing a class led by Caeleb Dressel was a very tall order to fill, Florida’s freshman went above and beyond to fill the roster out. In fact, freshmen scored 358.5 of Florida’s 800 individual points, the most by far of any class. Here is the breakdown of points by class for UF:
- Freshman – 358.5
- Sophomore – 63
- Junior – 222
- Senior – 156.5
So let’s dive into that freshman class and see where those points are coming from:
- Will Davis – 45.5 points
- Robert Finke – 84 points
- Trey Freeman – 79 points
- Kieran Smith – 74 points
- Kacper Stokowski – 76 points
Moreover, Robert Finke was Florida’s highest individual scorer, followed by a Freeman, and junior Khader Baqlah was 3rd with 78 points. Additionally, the freshmen were very helpful to Florida in the relays. In total, Florida won 4 individual events and 1 relay.
Great swimming Kieran!
Congratulations to UF. Thought the mighty Man-Vols had a chance going in…coming out it is as usual…no hardware for us. Looks like the Gators have a bright future with their young team. We lose so much of our strength after this year – Hope UT coaches get out on the road and recruit, recruit, recruit!!! A GREAT effort on the part of the GATORS – well done.
Kieran breaking out big as a freshman helped a bunch