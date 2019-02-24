Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

How Florida Won the Men’s SEC Team Title For a 7th Year in a Row

by Spencer Penland 5

February 23rd, 2019 College, News, Previews & Recaps

2019 SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

FINAL TEAM SCORES (MEN)

1. University of Florida            1233   
2. Missouri                         1137
3. Tennessee, University of, Knox    917   
4. Texas A&M University              907
5. The University of Georgia       862.5   
6. University of Alabama           789.5
7. Kentucky, University of           672   
8. Auburn University               661.5
9. South Carolina, University of,    565  
10. Louisiana State University      486.5

The Florida Gators pulled off an impressive 7th-in-a-row SEC title tonight after a hard fought battle with Mizzou. You might be asking yourself “how did Florida still manage to win despite losing an insanely impressive senior class to graduation last year?” Afterall, the Gators lost Caeleb Dressel, the greatest SCY sprinter of all time, as well as individual NCAA champions Jan Switkowski and Mark Szaranek, and sophomore Michael Taylor (a former Junior World Record holder) redshirted this season due to health issues.

The answer, simply put, is a freshman class that showed up and showed out for the Gators. While replacing a class led by Caeleb Dressel was a very tall order to fill, Florida’s freshman went above and beyond to fill the roster out. In fact, freshmen scored 358.5 of Florida’s 800 individual points, the most by far of any class. Here is the breakdown of points by class for UF:

  • Freshman – 358.5
  • Sophomore – 63
  • Junior – 222
  • Senior – 156.5

So let’s dive into that freshman class and see where those points are coming from:

Moreover, Robert Finke was Florida’s highest individual scorer, followed by a Freeman, and junior Khader Baqlah was 3rd with 78 points. Additionally, the freshmen were very helpful to Florida in the relays. In total, Florida won 4 individual events and 1 relay.

 

Carol Glover

Great swimming Kieran!

1 hour ago
SaintJoseph

Congratulations to UF. Thought the mighty Man-Vols had a chance going in…coming out it is as usual…no hardware for us. Looks like the Gators have a bright future with their young team. We lose so much of our strength after this year – Hope UT coaches get out on the road and recruit, recruit, recruit!!! A GREAT effort on the part of the GATORS – well done.

1 hour ago
Pvdh

Kieran breaking out big as a freshman helped a bunch

1 hour ago

