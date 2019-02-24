How Florida Won the Men’s SEC Team Title For a 7th Year in a Row

2019 SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

FINAL TEAM SCORES (MEN)

1. University of Florida 1233 2. Missouri 1137 3. Tennessee, University of, Knox 917 4. Texas A&M University 907 5. The University of Georgia 862.5 6. University of Alabama 789.5 7. Kentucky, University of 672 8. Auburn University 661.5 9. South Carolina, University of, 565 10. Louisiana State University 486.5

The Florida Gators pulled off an impressive 7th-in-a-row SEC title tonight after a hard fought battle with Mizzou. You might be asking yourself “how did Florida still manage to win despite losing an insanely impressive senior class to graduation last year?” Afterall, the Gators lost Caeleb Dressel, the greatest SCY sprinter of all time, as well as individual NCAA champions Jan Switkowski and Mark Szaranek, and sophomore Michael Taylor (a former Junior World Record holder) redshirted this season due to health issues.

The answer, simply put, is a freshman class that showed up and showed out for the Gators. While replacing a class led by Caeleb Dressel was a very tall order to fill, Florida’s freshman went above and beyond to fill the roster out. In fact, freshmen scored 358.5 of Florida’s 800 individual points, the most by far of any class. Here is the breakdown of points by class for UF:

Freshman – 358.5

Sophomore – 63

Junior – 222

Senior – 156.5

So let’s dive into that freshman class and see where those points are coming from:

Moreover, Robert Finke was Florida’s highest individual scorer, followed by a Freeman, and junior Khader Baqlah was 3rd with 78 points. Additionally, the freshmen were very helpful to Florida in the relays. In total, Florida won 4 individual events and 1 relay.