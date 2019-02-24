Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

How NC State Captured Its 2nd ACC Women’s Title in the Last 3 Years

by Spencer Penland 4

February 23rd, 2019 ACC, College, News, Previews & Recaps

2019 ACC WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

FINAL TEAM SCORES

1. North Carolina State Universit   1353   
2. Virginia, University of          1282
3. Louisville, University of        1146   
4. Notre Dame, University of       909.5
5. Duke University                   764   
6. Florida State University          727
7. North Carolina, University of,  700.5   
8. VA Tech                         477.5
9. Georgia Institute of Technolog    360  
10. Pittsburgh, University of         334
11. University of Miami (Florida)   293.5  
12. Boston College                    154

In what was anticipated to be a fierce and tight battle for the Women’s ACC crown, NC State pulled off a moderately comfortable win over runner-up Virginia, and a pretty big win over 3rd place Louisville. NC State had our #5 freshmen class going into this year, and boy, did they deliver. That’s not to say the freshmen were the one thing that allowed NC State to take the title, because the Wolfpack was strong up and down the roster.

Here is a breakdown of individual points by class:

  • Freshmen – 250
  • Sophomore – 367.5
  • Junior – 285
  • Senior – 155

The Wolfpack was pretty evenly distributed through the classes, with the senior class being clearly the lowest scoring class. In defense of the senior class, there were only 4 seniors competing for the team at this meet, marking a 38.75 average score for each senior swimmer. That compares to a 50-point average for the freshmen, 47.19 average for sophomores, and 52 average for juniors. The gap doesn’t look quite as drastic when broken down in that way.

NC State won a total of 3 relays and 8 inidividual events. On top of that, they posted a mind-blowing 1-2-3-4 finish in the 400 IM. Freshman Sophie Hansson was NC State’s leading scorer, racking up 90 points on her own, including 2 event titles and a 4th place finish in the 200 IM. With the majority of NC State’s points coming from their underclassmen, the future is bright for the Wolfpack.

4
The Wolf of Raleigh

This article could be summed up in a few words:

Superior Coaching Staff
Better Work Ethic
Stronger under pressure

WOLF-

Vote Up5-2Vote Down Reply
22 minutes ago
Wahoowah

HOoS!

Vote Up0-3Vote Down Reply
10 minutes ago
FLwolfpack

Thanks for the excellent coverage all week!!

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
12 minutes ago
Pack Mack

Next years NC State FR class has the potential to outscore this years FR. Both NC State & UVA are recruiting at a high level. Lots of of good competition to come in the future between two good schools.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
17 seconds ago

