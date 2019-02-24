How NC State Captured Its 2nd ACC Women’s Title in the Last 3 Years

2019 ACC WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

FINAL TEAM SCORES

1. North Carolina State Universit 1353 2. Virginia, University of 1282 3. Louisville, University of 1146 4. Notre Dame, University of 909.5 5. Duke University 764 6. Florida State University 727 7. North Carolina, University of, 700.5 8. VA Tech 477.5 9. Georgia Institute of Technolog 360 10. Pittsburgh, University of 334 11. University of Miami (Florida) 293.5 12. Boston College 154

In what was anticipated to be a fierce and tight battle for the Women’s ACC crown, NC State pulled off a moderately comfortable win over runner-up Virginia, and a pretty big win over 3rd place Louisville. NC State had our #5 freshmen class going into this year, and boy, did they deliver. That’s not to say the freshmen were the one thing that allowed NC State to take the title, because the Wolfpack was strong up and down the roster.

Here is a breakdown of individual points by class:

Freshmen – 250

Sophomore – 367.5

Junior – 285

Senior – 155

The Wolfpack was pretty evenly distributed through the classes, with the senior class being clearly the lowest scoring class. In defense of the senior class, there were only 4 seniors competing for the team at this meet, marking a 38.75 average score for each senior swimmer. That compares to a 50-point average for the freshmen, 47.19 average for sophomores, and 52 average for juniors. The gap doesn’t look quite as drastic when broken down in that way.

NC State won a total of 3 relays and 8 inidividual events. On top of that, they posted a mind-blowing 1-2-3-4 finish in the 400 IM. Freshman Sophie Hansson was NC State’s leading scorer, racking up 90 points on her own, including 2 event titles and a 4th place finish in the 200 IM. With the majority of NC State’s points coming from their underclassmen, the future is bright for the Wolfpack.