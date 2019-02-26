Mallory Comerford Wins 2nd-Straight Swimmer of the Meet at ACCs

ACC – Women’s Swimming & Men’s Diving

Louisville senior Mallory Comerford was voted as the ACC Women’s Swimmer of the Meet for the 2nd-straight year at the 2019 ACC Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships last weekend.

Comerford swept the same three individual events, the 100 free, 200 free, and 500 free, for the 2nd-straight season. She’s the first swimmer to ever accomplish that 2 years in a row. She also swam on the winning 400 medley relay and was 2nd on the 200, 400, and 800 free relays.

Comerford’s finals results at the 2019 ACC Championships:

100 free – 46.57 (Meet Record)

200 free – 1:41.60 (Meet Record)

500 free – 4:34.63

50 free (200 free relay split) – 21.17

100 free (400 medley relay split) – 46.53

100 free (400 free relay split) – 46.68

200 free (800 free relay split) – 1:41.01

In spite of wining her 2nd-straight 500 free title in a wide-open event at NCAAs, Comerford indicated in post-race interviews that she would skip the 500 free at NCAAs this year. Last year, she finished 2nd in the 100 free, 1st, in the 200 free, but just 27th in the 500 free at nationals.

The coonference’s Most Valuable Women’s Diver went to Florida State junior Molly Carlson, who finished 3rd on the 3-meter and 4th on the platform, beating out all 3 event champions. The men’s champion, Duke’s Evan Moretti, qualified for all 3 finals, placing 7th on the 1-meter, 2nd on the 3-meter, and 4th on platform. Miami’s Briadam Herrera won the 1-meter and 3-meter events, but was beat out for the award.

The NC State women came away with the women’s team title, beating Virginia and Louisville. The men’s meet (aside from diving) begins on Wednesday.