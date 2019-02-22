Mallory Comerford Talks “Last” 500 Free (Video)

2019 ACC WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

Reported by Robert Gibbs.

500 FREE FINAL

Mallory Comerford claimed in the post-race interview that she just did her last 500 ever, and if that’s the case, she went out in style, blasting a 4:34.63 to win by over three seconds, pick up a NCAA ‘A’ cut, and put up the fastest time in the country. That’s also a best time for Comerford, whose previous best of 4:35.79 came from the 2017 Winter Nationals.

If Comerford and Louisville head coach Arthur Albiero stick with the apparent decision that Comerford is done with this event, then Comerford almost certainly go after the 50 free, where she’s likely to at least make the A-final, while being able to save some more energy for the 200 free and 400 medley relays that same session.

UVA’s Paige Madden continues to whittle away at her personal best time, dropping almost a second from her prelim time to grab 2nd for the Cavaliers in 4:38.13.

NC State’s Kathleen Moore was the final woman to break 4:40, taking 3rd in 4:39.10. The Wolfpack also got 5th and 6th place finishes from Tamila Holub and Anna Jahns, meaning that they slipped a bit from the projected score based on prelims finishes, but not by much.