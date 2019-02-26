BSN Sports Swim Team of the Week: National’s Capital





Nation’s Capital Swim Club, located in the Washington, D.C. metro area, is one of the largest and most successful teams in the entire country, boasting an impressive roster of current swimmers and alumni, including world record holder and five-time Olympic gold medalist, Katie Ledecky.

However, a program’s success is measured by more than just the achievements of one big name, and no matter what metric you want to use, NCAP is an incredible program, both in terms of accomplishments and in terms of depth.

In 2018, NCAP claimed its 5th-straight US Swimming Club Excellence program title, as the club scored a total of 72,975 to beat the runner-up by over 13,000 points.

That title is a sign of the strength of its age group program that has produced numerous nationally-ranked swimmers who have gone on to contribute in top-notch Division I programs, as well as the USA National Team. This last summer, NCAP alum Andrew Seliskar, who racked up a bevy of national age group records while swimming for NCAP, won gold in the 200 free at Philips 66 Nationals and a silver in the same event at the 2018 Pan Pacific Championships, where he was also a key part of the USA’s 800 free relay team that won gold.

Seliskar will also be representing the California Bears at the upcoming NCAA championships, where the Bears should be in hot contention for the NCAA title. One of swimmers who’s trying to prevent that from happening will be Texas’s John Shebat, who, like Seliskar, is a senior, and will be swimming to hold off the Bears and help the Longhorns to their 5th-straight NCAA title.

Those two are far from the only NCAP alum who are set to make an impact on the NCAA over the next month. Cassidy Bayer, Anna Belousova, Megan Byrnes, Matthew Hirschberger, James Jones, Sam Pomajevich, Spencer Rowe, and Carsten Vissering were all nationally-ranked swimmers coming out of high school who have become big parts of the some of the most elite Division I programs in the country.

Meanwhile, current Nation’s Capital swimmers continue to rack up the accolades. Swimmers like Phoebe Bacon, Sean Conway, Abby Harter, Allison Kopac, Claire Nguyen, and Chase Travis have all been impressive over the past few years, with several of them being the most sought-after recruits in the high school classes of 2019 and 2020.

NCAP hosts practices at twelve different locations in the DC area, including sites in Northern Virginia, Maryland, and Washington DC itself. While the competitive team gets a lot of the attention from swimming fans, the club also has a mission to help make swimming and safe and lifelong activity for children of all ages and skill levels, as reflected in the club’s mission statement:

The Nation’s Capital Swim Club strives to create a pathway to excellence for athletes, ensuring success in life and in swimming while maintaining a safe, healthy, and positive environment for all.

To that end, Nation’s Capital has helped thousands of children fall in love with the water and achieve their goals, whether those goals are simply learning to swim, or winning Olympic gold medals, or anything in between.

